benjyfishy's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

benjyfishy’s Valorant settings are helpful for players who want to experiment with a lower sensitivity. Benjy "benjyfishy" Fish is a professional Valorant player who currently plays for Team Heretics. A former Fortnite professional for NRG, he found his groove in Valorant through Enterprise Esports.

In 2023, he joined Team Heretics and soon made a name for himself as a Sentinel main. He has captivated the minds of the Valorant community with his calm and composed gameplay during intense rounds.

This article will give you a brief description of benjyfishy’s Valorant settings in 2024. However, similar to other professionals, benjyfishy tends to his settings and peripherals quite often. Hence, we’ll make sure to update the article to reflect his settings according to his in-game settings.

Everything to know about benjyfishy's Valorant settings in 2024

The value benjyfishy brings to Team Heretics' Valorant roster is irrefutable, and his in-game performances have proved his worth. Immediately after switching from Fortnite, he qualified for the VCT: 2024 Masters Madrid by securing second place in VCT: 2024 EMEA Kickoff. This made Team Heretics the second team to qualify from the EMEA region.

Here’s a detailed list of benjyfishy’s Valorant settings in 2024:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.283

0.283 eDPI: 226.4

226.4 ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Red

Red Crosshair Color: #ff0000

#ff0000 Outlines: Off

Off Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 0

0 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

On Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;7;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

Let's take a look at the keybinds in benjyfishy's Valorant settings:

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar/Mouse wheel down

Space Bar/Mouse wheel down Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: E

E Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based on side

Based on side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.098

1.098 Minimap Zoom: 0.8

0.8 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280 x 960

1280 x 960 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Med

Med Vignette: On

On VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

8x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: HP OMEN 24.5”

HP OMEN 24.5” Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black Mousepad: GameSense Radar Benjyfishy

GameSense Radar Benjyfishy Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Headset: Beyerdynamic DT 700 PRO X

