benjyfishy's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

benjyfishy’s Valorant settings are helpful for players who want to experiment with a lower sensitivity. Benjy "benjyfishy" Fish is a professional Valorant player who currently plays for Team Heretics. A former Fortnite professional for NRG, he found his groove in Valorant through Enterprise Esports.
In 2023, he joined Team Heretics and soon made a name for himself as a Sentinel main. He has captivated the minds of the Valorant community with his calm and composed gameplay during intense rounds.
This article will give you a brief description of benjyfishy’s Valorant settings in 2024. However, similar to other professionals, benjyfishy tends to his settings and peripherals quite often. Hence, we’ll make sure to update the article to reflect his settings according to his in-game settings.
Everything to know about benjyfishy's Valorant settings in 2024
The value benjyfishy brings to Team Heretics' Valorant roster is irrefutable, and his in-game performances have proved his worth. Immediately after switching from Fortnite, he qualified for the VCT: 2024 Masters Madrid by securing second place in VCT: 2024 EMEA Kickoff. This made Team Heretics the second team to qualify from the EMEA region.
Here’s a detailed list of benjyfishy’s Valorant settings in 2024:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.283
- eDPI: 226.4
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Red
- Crosshair Color: #ff0000
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;7;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0
Let's take a look at the keybinds in benjyfishy's Valorant settings:
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar/Mouse wheel down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.098
- Minimap Zoom: 0.8
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280 x 960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Med
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: HP OMEN 24.5”
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Mousepad: GameSense Radar Benjyfishy
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: Beyerdynamic DT 700 PRO X
