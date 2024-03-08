marteen's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

marteen's valorant settings are especially useful for players who want to have an exceptional pinpoint aim and always lead their team as a Duelist. Martin 'marteen' Pátek is a professional Valorant esports player from the Czech Republic who currently plays for Karmine Corp. He has demonstrated outstanding performance in the VCT EMEA kickoff, showcasing his skills and contributing immensely to his team's success.

His exceptional performance includes securing victories against top-tier teams such as Fnatic, two-time VCT champions, Navi, one of the strongest teams in the EMEA region, and finally securing 1st place in the EMEA region by defeating Team Heretics with a score of 3-1.

This article guides you on marteen’s Valorant settings in 2024

Everything to know about marteen's Valorant settings in 2024

marteen previously played for regional teams like eco chalks, GMT Esports, and eSubha and has always shown his exceptional skills in every tournament. marteen, a skilled and previously unknown player from an underdog team, has demonstrated remarkable talent in the VCT EMEA region.

His exceptional mechanical skills, pinpoint aim, and quick understanding of the game's mechanics have elevated him to prominence within the Valorant community. Many players wanted to implement marteen's Valorant settings in their gameplay to play like him.

His achievements with his teams include:

VCT EMEA 2024 Kickoff (with team Karmine Corp): 1st

Grunex Challenge (with team eco chalks): 3rd

Champions Tour 2023 EMEA: Ascension (with team GMT Esports): 7th-9th

Challengers League Italy Rinascimento: Split 2(with team GMT Esports): 2nd (Playoffs)

Lyon e-Sport 2022 (GMT Esports): 3rd

VERSUS LEGENDS II (eSuba): 4th

For a detailed list of marteen's Valorant settings, continue reading.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.39

0.39 eDPI: 312

312 Scope Sensitivity: 1.587

1.587 Hz: 1000

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

White Outlines: Off

Off Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On I nner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 3

3 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 0

0 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Purple (Tritanopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: Alienware AW2518H

Alienware AW2518H Mouse: Logitech G Pro X

Logitech G Pro X Mousepad: Logitech G640 Black

Logitech G640 Black Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Headset: Logitech G Pro X 2 Headset Black

