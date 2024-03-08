marteen's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

marteen's valorant settings are especially useful for players who want to have an exceptional pinpoint aim and always lead their team as a Duelist. Martin 'marteen' Pátek is a professional Valorant esports player from the Czech Republic who currently plays for Karmine Corp. He has demonstrated outstanding performance in the VCT EMEA kickoff, showcasing his skills and contributing immensely to his team's success.
His exceptional performance includes securing victories against top-tier teams such as Fnatic, two-time VCT champions, Navi, one of the strongest teams in the EMEA region, and finally securing 1st place in the EMEA region by defeating Team Heretics with a score of 3-1.
marteen previously played for regional teams like eco chalks, GMT Esports, and eSubha and has always shown his exceptional skills in every tournament. marteen, a skilled and previously unknown player from an underdog team, has demonstrated remarkable talent in the VCT EMEA region.
His exceptional mechanical skills, pinpoint aim, and quick understanding of the game's mechanics have elevated him to prominence within the Valorant community. Many players wanted to implement marteen's Valorant settings in their gameplay to play like him.
His achievements with his teams include:
- VCT EMEA 2024 Kickoff (with team Karmine Corp): 1st
- Grunex Challenge (with team eco chalks): 3rd
- Champions Tour 2023 EMEA: Ascension (with team GMT Esports): 7th-9th
- Challengers League Italy Rinascimento: Split 2(with team GMT Esports): 2nd (Playoffs)
- Lyon e-Sport 2022 (GMT Esports): 3rd
- VERSUS LEGENDS II (eSuba): 4th
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.39
- eDPI: 312
- Scope Sensitivity: 1.587
- Hz: 1000
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Purple (Tritanopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: Alienware AW2518H
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X
- Mousepad: Logitech G640 Black
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X 2 Headset Black
