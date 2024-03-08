Karmine Corp at VCT Masters Madrid: The new EMEA superteam in the making?

Karmine Corp's recently concluded EMEA run has highlighted the incredible potential of the underdog team. They achieved a remarkable feat by defeating some top-level teams, including Fnatic, who are two-time consecutive VCT champions, and Navi, one of the strongest teams in the EMEA region, to secure first place. The team is now competing for the VCT Masters Madrid.

All these accomplishments demonstrate the team's exceptional skills, dedication, and perseverance.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion

Karmine Corp team history

Karmine Corp, a French multi-gaming esports organization, was established by Kameto on March 3, 2020. The organization has rosters for various games, such as League of Legends, TrackMania, Teamfight Tactics, Valorant, and Rocket League. On May 5, 2022, it joined the Valorant competitive scene by signing the Amilwa, mikee, Shin, TakaS, and Newzera.

On September 22, 2022, Karmine Corp was announced as one of the 10 partner teams for the Valorant EMEA League.

In May, the team competed in stage 2 of the Valorant Regional Leagues 2022 France with pm as the Head Coach and ZE1SH as the Assistant Coach. They successfully advanced to the semifinals of the competition but were ultimately defeated on the fifth map by Team Vitality.

Karmine Corp's current roster and their achievements

Karmine Corp’s roster comprises a diverse and talented group of players, each bringing unique skills and experience to the team.

Currently, its current Valorant roster consists of the following players:

Martin MAGNUM Penkov (Role: Sentinel/Initiator)

Penkov (Role: Sentinel/Initiator) Ryad sh1n Ensaad (Role: Controller/Sentinel)

Ensaad (Role: Controller/Sentinel) Martin marteen Pátek (Role: Duelist)

Pátek (Role: Duelist) Tomás tomaszy Machado (Role: Controller)

Machado (Role: Controller) Marshall N4RRATE Massey (Role: Duelist/Initiator)

The team has demonstrated exceptional skill and dominance by clinching multiple tournaments and consistently securing a place in the top 10 ranks. These tournaments include regional and international championships, which showcase the squad's ability to compete at the highest level against top-tier competition.

Here are their achievements in some of the tournaments they played:

VCT 2024: EMEA Kickoff: 1st place

VCT 2023: EMEA Last Chance Qualifier: 4th place

VCT 2023: EMEA League: 10th place

VCT 2023: LOCK//IN Sao Paulo: 9th place

Coupe De France 2022: 9th place.

Moreover, this team has several records and wins in other games, such as League of Legends, TrackMania, and Rocket League.

Expectations for Karmine Corp at VCT Masters Madrid

Karmine Corp has shown remarkable strength as a team by eliminating top-tier teams such as Fnatic, Navi, and Team Vitality. They even beat Team Heretics in the Grand Final with a 3-1 score and secured first place in the VCT EMEA region.

The team's dominance is a result of their perfect team coordination and individual prowess. Their well-planned executions, crucial clutches, and perfect utility usage have made them a superteam that can surely pose tough competition to their rivals in VCT Madrid.

Their first match in the tournament is against one of the top Chinese teams, FunPlus Phoenix, on March 14, 2024.

