All the Valorant teams that have qualified for VCT Masters Madrid

VCT Masters Madrid will be the first international event for Valorant esports in 2024. It will feature eight teams that have qualified through an intense series of matches in their respective regional Kickoff events.

The 2024 season of Valorant is already proving to be one of the more exciting ones, as newer teams and players have been conquering the top slots, marking themselves as the best in their region. In some ways, this can be considered a new era for Valorant as the teams that were dominant before have been defeated in the early stages of this year.

VCT Masters Madrid will have a great mix of rookies and veteran players, which could quite possibly lead to one of the most competitive events in esports history.

Every Valorant team that has qualified for VCT Masters Madrid

Americas representatives

LOUD

Sentinels

Americas had one of the most intense Kickoff events that broke many viewership records for Valorant esports. LOUD was the first team to qualify for VCT Masters Madrid by playing four series. Out of these, they were able to win one and lost the Grand Finals.

Sentinels was the second team that qualified for Madrid and went through perhaps the most difficult route. They played seven matches, out of which they won five.

Both Sentinels and LOUD haven't made a lot of changes to their roster for 2024 but have displayed some incredible performances on the stage. These are easily some of the strongest teams in VCT Masters Madrid.

2) EMEA representatives

Team Heretics

Karmine Corp

EMEA was filled with surprises during its Kickoff event. The region saw the demise of the established top teams and a rise of the underdogs. The first team to qualify for VCT Masters Madrid was Team Heretics. They played a total of four series and were able to win three of them.

Karmine Corp was the second team to qualify for Masters Madrid. They had to play through every stage of the EMEA Kickoff and were even able to win the event quite convincingly. Both Heretics and KC have made major changes to their roster and added a lot of rookies.

These two teams look formidable as they created huge upsets by defeating the likes of NAVI and Fnatic to make it to Madrid.

3) Pacific representatives

Paper Rex

Gen.G

The Pacific Kickoff event was the first to determine its Madrid representatives. Paper Rex was the first to make it to Madrid and had one of the simplest routes to qualifying. Despite playing three series, they required only two wins to make it to the international stage.

The second team to make it to VCT Masters Madrid was their fellow group member, Gen.G. This team had to face many difficult opponents and played a total of seven series, out of which they won six.

While Paper Rex has stuck with most of their core team, Gen.G made a major revamp to the roster. This team had an underwhelming start in the OFF//SEASON but truly came alive during the Kickoff event. Both the teams are scary to face off against, to say the least.

4) China representative

EDward Gaming

FunPlus Phoenix

The VCT China Kickoff was the first franchised event for the region. Due to this, nobody knew what to expect from the Chinese Valorant teams. However, EDward Gaming became the first team to qualify and once again proved that they are the best team that China has to offer in VCT. Like Paper Rex, EDG also had a short route where they needed to win only two series to make it to the global event.

The second team that qualified for VCT Masters Madrid was FunPlus Phoenix (FPX). This team made many changes to its roster and was able to regain its status as one of the top Chinese Valorant teams. They played a total of four series and won three of them. While EDG has already proved itself internationally, Madrid will be a true test for the new FPX.

