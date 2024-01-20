Top 5 teams to look out for at VCT China League

The VCT China League is the official and newly introduced Tier 1 event for the Chinese region. Here, a total of 11 teams will go head-to-head against each other to determine the region's best Valorant team. Among these 11 teams, 10 are franchised and one made it to the league through tier two's Ascension event.

The Chinese Valorant scene surprised the world with their performance in VCT 2023. These teams could go toe to toe with some of the best in the world and come out on top. Given the game very recently had its official full launch in China, this was fascinating and showed how much potential the region held.

Many teams proved themselves last year and have the chance to do it again in 2024. Below is a list of five such teams to look out for in the VCT China League.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

The top teams to look out for in VCT China League

1) EDward Gaming

EDward Gaming at VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 (Image via flickr and Riot Games)

EDward Gaming is definitely the best team from the Chinese region, qualifying for every international event in 2023. Their best run was during VCT Masters Tokyo, where they had an incredible lower bracket and delivered huge upsets. This is where the team handed China its first international Valorant win.

For 2024, EDward Gaming has decided not to make any changes to the team. Their roster is full of highly talented players who can clutch a round all by themselves if the need arises. All these players are some of the best China has to offer and have much to prove coming into the VCT China League.

2) Bilibili Gaming

Bilibili Gaming at Valorant Champions 2023 (Image via Riot Games and flickr)

If there's one team that could stand up to EDward Gaming, it is Bilibili Gaming. While the team didn't qualify for every international event, they did make an appearance in Valorant Champions 2023. This is where Bilibili Gaming created history by defeating NRG Esports twice and becoming the second Chinese team ever to get a win.

Unlike EDward Gaming, however, Bilibili Gaming has made one change to their roster by bringing in B3ar from Shenzhen NTER to replace rin; he will also be the team's IGL (in-game leader). With the new China League and an IGL, Bilibili Gaming have a chance to become the top team in China, and only time will tell if they can do so.

3) FPX (FunPlus Phoenix)

FunPlus Phoenix at LOCK//IN (Image via Riot Games and flickr)

FPX is among China's top Valorant teams and made it to two international events in VCT 2023: VCT LOCK//IN and Valorant Champions 2023. While FPX did not get a single win, they showed immense potential.

Coming into VCT 2024, FPX has made a couple of changes by recruiting the Chinese pro Life from Attacking Soul Esports and the Australian pro Autumn from Gods Reign. These changes make FPX look very formidable coming into the VCT China League. They can definitely create some huge upsets.

4) Dragon Ranger Gaming

Dragon Ranger Gaming wins VCT China Ascension (Image via Riot Games)

Dragon Ranger Gaming is the up-and-coming team in the Chinese region. In 2023, they fought their way through tier two's Ascension event. After some close calls in the lower bracket, they reached the event's Grand Finals. This is where they created history as they defeated the tournament favorites, Rare Atom, to become the event winners.

This victory meant that Dragon Ranger Gaming could not directly compete in the Chinese franchised league. After the success in the Ascension event, most of the team has decided to stick together, except Zeno, who will be replaced by the FPX player nizhaoTZH.

5) Titan Esports Club

Titan Esports Club roster (Image via Titan Esports Club)

Titan Esports Club is relatively new to the Valorant esports scene. The team first competed in the China Evolution Series Act 3: Heritability, where they were eliminated by Trace Esports and secured themselves a 5th-6th place finish.

However, the team has made one of the biggest changes among all Chinese Valorant teams by bringing in Rb from DRX. Given the amount of experience Rb has from his international appearances, his inclusion could really shape Titan Esports Club. This makes them an interesting team to watch throughout the league.

