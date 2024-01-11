5 Valorant pros to look out for in 2024

The 2023 season saw the rise and fall of many Valorant pros who were either rookies or had a lot of veteran experience. While some players couldn't make their mark, others were responsible for the best storylines that created historic moments in VCT history.

The year 2024 will be interesting for Valorant's esports as it is the second year for franchising. The 30 partnered teams will now be joined by three teams that won the Ascension event. Moreover, China will have its own franchised league with 10 partnered teams and one from their Ascension event. With so many new additions to the 2024 season, there are many things to watch out for.

Here's a list of five Valorant pros to look out for in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The Valorant pros to keep an eye on in 2024

1) yay

yay with his new team, BLEED (Image via BLEED)

Jacob "yay" Whiteaker is an American esports player who is currently playing for BLEED. He fulfills the primary Duelist role on the team but has also played as the Sentinels Chamber and Sage.

In 2022, yay tore through every VCT event as he showcased top-tier performances, got himself a Masters trophy, and was consistently among the top players at every event. However, in 2023, things took a sharp turn as he was shockingly dropped from the Cloud9 roster after their disappointing performance in VCT LOCK//IN.

Subsequently, yay competed in NA's Challengers through the team DSG. Unfortunately, his performance in these events was inconsistent, and the team couldn't qualify for 2024's Challengers. After a disappointing 2023, yay has now joined the roster of Pacific Ascension winners, BLEED, returning to the tier 1 competition. VCT 2024 could be the year where yay fans witness El Diablo at his peak again.

2) Demon1

Demon1 with Valorant Champions 2023 trophy (Image via flickr)

American esports player Max "Demon1" Mazanov plays for NRG Esports. He has fulfilled the role of a primary Duelist but has also shifted into the shoes of Controller Agents Astra and Brimstone when needed.

Demon1 was the breakout player from VCT 2023. He joined Evil Geniuses through open tryouts and was questioned by many in the early stages. However, his rise to the top was one to witness as the team went from being one of the worst at the start of VCT 2023 to winning Valorant Champions 2023.

Unfortunately, Evil Geniuses' roster couldn't stick together, which led to Demon1 joining the veteran squad of NRG Esports. With the former OpTic Gaming core of Victor, crashies, and Marved, along with Ethan's veteran presence, there is no limit to Demon1's potential in 2024.

3) TenZ

TenZ at VCT LOCK//IN (Image via flickr)

Canadian esports player Tyson "TenZ" Ngo plays for Sentinels. He is the flex player for his team and takes on the role of Agents like KAY/O, Omen, Breach, and even Yoru. He has also been the primary Duelist for his team in the past.

TenZ is easily one of the world's most popular Valorant pro players. In 2023, Sentinels formed a stacked roster that was a mixture of world champions along with some talented rookies. However, the team couldn't qualify for any international event, largely due to the constant role switches. Thus, TenZ's performance suffered heavily, and he couldn't perform at his best.

For 2024, the team has now solidified the roles they plan to continue for the entire season. TenZ has already been looking very comfortable in his flex role. With an ACS (Average Combat Score) of 215.6 with three different Agents at the AfreecaTV Valorant League, he and his team won the event while looking better than ever. This year, fans could watch TenZ at his best again.

4) something

something at Valorant Champions 2023 (Image via flickr)

Ilya "something" Petrov is a Russian esports player who plays for Paper Rex. He primarily plays the Duelist Agents like Jett and Reyna for his team but has also filled in as the Initiator Breach when needed.

something was another breakout Valorant pro from 2023 who dazzled the world with his sharp aim and quick reactions. He entered Paper Rex when they were at their lowest and rose to the top with them, becoming the best player during VCT Pacific 2023 with an ACS of 230.6.

In his international debut during Valorant Champions 2023, something continued to put up huge numbers on the scoreboard and would create unforgettable moments. With a second-place finish in the event, he got an ACS of 210.1. In VCT 2024, he has decided to stick with Paper Rex and has the chance to finally bring Pacific their first international trophy.

5) ZmjjKK

ZmjjKK at VCT Masters Tokyo (Image via flickr)

Chinese esports player Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang plays for EDward Gaming. He is the primary Duelist for his team but has also played as the Initiator Gekko and the Sentinel Chamber when required.

ZmjjKK had already proved his talent in EDward Gaming's previous international appearances, but VCT 2023 saw him reach new heights. ZmjjKK and EDward Gaming gave China their first international win in Valorant and got highly placed finishes in the VCT events.

ZmjjKK quickly became known for his insane Operator plays and was highly regarded among the best Valorant pros. His Sniper Rifle pose against T1 is one of the greatest highlights from last year. In 2024, he has stuck with EDward Gaming, and with their region getting their own franchised league, ZmjjKK and EDward Gaming have a fair chance of giving China their first international trophy.

