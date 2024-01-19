Top 5 players to look out for at VCT China League

The VCT China League is the Tier 1 franchised event for all the Valorant teams in China. 2024 will be this league's first year, and it will see a total of 11 teams compete for the top spot in the region. These 11 rosters will consist of 10 that have gotten franchised and one that won their way to the league through the Ascension event.

Last year, China surprised everyone during the international VCT events. They were able to get their first international wins by defeating some of the top teams from the world. These victories helped towards the formation of the VCT China League.

Chinese Valorant pros were able to prove their talent on the stage, and have shown that they can keep up with the rest of the world. As such, there are many pro players to look out for in the VCT China League. This article will talk about five of them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The top pro players to look out for at VCT China League

1) ZmjjKK

ZmjjKK at VCT Masters Tokyo (Image via flickr and Riot Games)

Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang is an esports player from China who plays for the team, EDward Gaming. He is the primary Duelist for his team, but has also played other Agents like Gekko and Chamber when needed.

ZmjjKK was one of the biggest pro players last year. His fast reactions, insane aim, and incredible skill with the Operator made him one of the most talked about pros in the entirety of 2023. He was a huge reason for EDward Gaming's success on the international stage.

For 2024, ZmjjKK has decided to stay with EDward Gaming. It will be interesting to see if he can keep up the same level of performance for this newly introduced VCT China League.

2) whzy

whzy at Valorant Champions 2023 (Image via flickr and Riot Games)

Chinese esports player, Wang "whzy" Haozhe, plays for Bilibili Gaming. He fulfills the role of a primary Duelist Agent like Raze and Jett for his team. However, he has also played as the Sentinels, Chamber and Killjoy, in the past.

whzy gained reputation as the Chinese Jett during the initial years of his Valorant career. In 2023, him and Bilibili Gaming were able to qualify for Valorant Champions 2023, where they absolutely obliterated NRG Esports twice. This made them the second Chinese team that has ever made it to the Playoffs stage of an international VCT event.

whzy was a huge contributor during this as he was on top of the scoreboard for both the series.

3) Rb

Rb at Valorant Champions 2023 (Image via flickr and Riot Games)

South Korean Esports player, Goo "Rb" Sang Min, currently plays for the team, Titan Esports Club. He mainly fills the role of Sentinel Agents like Cypher and Killjoy, but has also played as the Duelist, Yoru, when needed.

In 2023, Rb continued to compete with his former team, DRX, where they were able to stay among the top teams of the Pacific region. However, it was the international events where DRX wasn't able to perform. Rb stayed consistent throughout last and was one of the most reliable players of the team.

In 2024, Rb will be playing in the VCT China League along with Titan Esports Club. It will be interesting to see how well he is with this new team, and if he can take them to the top of the Chinese Valorant scene.

4) TvirusLuke

TVirusLuke at VCT China Ascension (Image via Riot Games)

Chen "TvirusLuke" Chen Ching is an esports player from Taiwan who plays for the team, Dragon Ranger Gaming. He fulfills the role of the primary Duelist, but has also played as the Sentinel, Sage, when required.

Last year, TvirusLuke and Dragon Ranger Gaming went through a gauntlet as they faced the top Chinese teams during the Ascension events. However, they were able to defeat every single team, including the favorites, Rare Atom in the Grand Finals which got them their franchised spot.

TvirusLuke was on top of the scoreboard for almost all these series, making him a big reason for their success. He had an ACS (Average Combat Score) of 251.6, which made him the best player at the Ascension event.

5) AAAAY

AAAAY at VCT LOCK//IN (Image via flickr and Riot Games)

The Chinese esports player, Zhang "AAAAY" Yang, plays for FPX (FunPlus Phoenix). He is the Initiator player for his team, but has also played as the Sentinel, Chamber, and Duelist, Jett, in the past.

AAAAY has made his presence known throughout multiple international appearances events like the VCT LOCK//IN and Valorant Champions 2023. While the team was not able to get a win under their banner, AAAAY certainly performed beyond everyone's expectations.

Against the current world champions, Evil Geniuses, AAAAY had an ACS of 241 and was one of the top players in the entire series. Regionally, he is one of the top Initiator players in the world, and he could go even further during VCT China League.

