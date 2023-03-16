Top 5 teams to look out for at VCT Americas League

VCT 2023 is about to kick off with its franchising leagues in the three regions. These leagues will see thirty franchised teams go up against each other in their respective regions. Firstly, the Regular Season will have the ten teams battle it out for a month.

Out of these ten, the top six teams will make it to the next stage, the Playoffs. In the playoffs stage, the teams will go into a double elimination bracket to secure their spot in the top three to qualify for the Champions Tour 2023: Masters Tokyo, held in June.

The VCT Americas League is set to begin in April and will be held in Los Angeles, USA. The Americas have proven themselves to be a solid region. There are multiple teams to keep a lookout for in this League. Below is a list of the top five teams viewers must take seriously in the VCT Americas League.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Sentinels and 4 more teams to keep an eye on in the VCT Americas League

1) LOUD

LOUD is an esports organization from Brazil. The team has had a region-defining journey in Valorant esports. In VCT 2022, LOUD qualified for every international LAN event. Here, they put on impressive performances against other teams.

LOUD also successfully won the World Championship title at Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul, as they defeated their arch-rivals OpTic Gaming by 3-1. For VCT 2023, the team faced a tough challenge as star players Sacy and pANcada decided to depart and join Sentinels.

However, recruits tuyz and cauanzin rose to the occasion and showed individual brilliance in 2023's first event, LOCK//IN. LOUD finished in 2nd place in the event, and if they can continue this high level of performance, they have a big chance of making it to Masters Tokyo.

2) NRG Esports

NRG Esports has had a difficult journey in VCT. The team had minor success in the NA region but could never keep up with the top teams or even qualify for an international event.

Regarding franchising, NRG Esports brought in a lot of top talent. Their most significant change was recruiting the highly successful OpTic Gaming core. Due to this, there were a lot of eyes on the team during LOCK//IN.

At VCT LOCK//IN, NRG Esports defeated KOI 2-0 and Giants Gaming 2-1. NRG gave the defending champions, LOUD, a run for their money by taking the series to the decider map, but unfortunately, they lost. NRG Esports has a lot of potential and given the caliber of the roster, they can easily make it to Masters Tokyo.

3) Leviatán

Leviatán is an esports team from Chile. At VCT 2022, they made a name for themselves by dominating their region and qualifying for international events. The team was then able to perform excellently in these events and quickly became a team to be taken seriously.

For VCT 2023, Leviatán made a few changes as they brought in players from KRU Esports and FURIA. At LOCK//IN, the team was able to have a clean run by winning 2-0 in their first two series against ZETA DIVISION and Team Vitality. Unfortunately, they couldn't make it to the Playoffs stage as they were bested by NAVI 0-2.

Leviatán looked deadly in LOCK//IN and gave some incredible moments to the audience. If they can replicate the same level of performance in the Americas League, they can give tough competition to the rest of the teams.

4) Sentinels

Sentinels is an esports org from the United States or NA. The team found great success in the initial stages of VCT in 2021 as they continued to be one of the top teams in NA. In the same year, Sentinels also won the first-ever international LAN event of Valorant, i.e., VCT Stage 2: Masters Reykjavik, without dropping a single map.

Unfortunately, they did not have the same level of performance in VCT 2022 and hence didn't qualify for a single international event. For VCT 2023, Sentinels made many changes and revamped their entire roster.

Despite these changes, the team did not have a great showing at LOCK//IN and was eliminated by Fnatic in the first match. This team has a fantastic roster filled with a lot of talent and has the potential to be one of the best teams in the world. If Sentinels can regroup and revamp themselves before the League, they can make it to Masters Tokyo too.

5) Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses is another team from the United States or NA. The team hasn't seen a lot of success regionally and has never qualified for any international events.

Due to franchising, the team decided to make significant additions to their team, and they ended up leading a nine-player roster. Evil Geniuses also had a decent showing at LOCK//IN as they cruised effortlessly in their first match against Team Heretics by winning the series by 2-0. However, they were stopped in their tracks by Pacific's Talon Esports.

Evil Geniuses is a team with great possibility and isn't afraid to try new things. Their road ahead is difficult, but they can indeed put on an excellent showing for all their fans in the League.

