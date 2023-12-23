NRG announces 2024 Valorant roster with VCT 2023 winners

NRG has revealed its lineup for the 2024 Valorant season. The North American team has decided to retain Austin "crashies" Roberts and Victor "Victor" Wong from their 2023 roster while adding three top-tier players to round out their starting lineup. With this formidable team, NRG is poised to contend at the summit of competition.

This article delves into the details of the freshly minted NRG roster for the Valornat Champions Tour 2024.

NRG unveils star-studded Valorant roster for 2024 season

The nucleus of the squad remains intact, led by the seasoned duo of Austin "crashies" Roberts and Victor "Victor" Wong. Their camaraderie and track record make them tough opponents. Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen, known for his previous success with the Optic Gaming core of crashies and Victor, will also be joining NRG, adding to their strength.

Their reunion promises to rekindle the spark that catapulted them to the forefront of the esports sphere in the past.

NRG has also seized the opportunity, making a substantial bid to acquire Demon1 and Ethan, the winners of Valorant Championship 2023, ultimately securing their services for the upcoming season.

The acquisition of Max "Demon1" Mazanov has sent shockwaves across the Valorant community. Demon1, fresh off his championship victory with Evil Geniuses, demonstrates unparalleled Duelist prowess. His reputation in his rookie season as a top-tier duelist precedes him, and his inclusion on the roster indicates NRG's ambition.

Coach Chet "Chet" Singh has announced a strategic shift as NRG prepares for the challenges ahead. Ethan, who is also making a comeback, will take over as in-game leader (IGL), a position previously held by Pujan "FiNESSE" Mehta, who will be inactive during the 2024 season.

Building an all-star team had its share of challenges along the way for NRG. Following their championship win, Evil Geniuses, Demon1 and Ethan's old home, became mired in scandals. Reports of contractual disputes and reduced compensation have led to a division between the players and the organization.

Consequently, this situation limited the EG players' options for their future endeavors as they sought to avoid salary reductions.

Armed with this skillful lineup, NRG is poised to make a significant impact in its upcoming 2024 season. With a talented and committed team, they are anticipated to capture attention, offering exciting matches and impressive displays of skill as they step into the competitive Valorant spotlight.