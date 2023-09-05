Valorant guide: Best Viper lineups on Sunset map

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 has dropped, bringing about a number of changes. A new era of the game begins with nerfs to abilities in general, as Riot Games wants players to focus more on precise gunplay. Along with the gameplay changes, the developer has decided on a fresh map pool, introducing a completely reworked Breeze with a brand new map, Sunset, in Valorant.

Sunset is the tenth map to be introduced in Valorant. It is set in Los Angeles, California, and has a traditional two-site, three-lane layout. Upon first glance, it appears to be a defender-sided map where Controllers, in general, will dominate, and Viper, being one of the most consistent and useful Controllers in Valorant, has since been studied.

Here are a few lineups to solidify your Viper gameplay.

All essential Snake Bite lineups for the new map Sunset in Valorant

A Site safe plant (behind the box)

A Site safe plant (behind the box) lineup location (Image via Riot Games)

A Site safe plant (behind the box) lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Position yourself adjacent to the wall at Mid Tiles as marked in the first image, and look above. Aim as shown and left-click throw. Your molly will land just behind the box on A Site and prevent anyone from defusing the spike.

A Site open plant (in front of the box)

A Site open plant (in front of the box) lineup location (Image via Riot Games)

A Site open plant (in front of the box) lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Position yourself at the same place at Mid Tiles. Adjust your aim slightly (from the previous lineup) as shown, and again, left-click. This covers the entire area in front of the box on A Site.

A Site open plant (in front of half wall)

A Site open plant (in front of half wall) lineup location (Image via Riot Games)

A Site open plant (in front of half wall) lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Move into A Elbow after planting the bomb and stand atop the small box. Aim high as shown, and use your left-click throw. The molly lands in front of the half wall on A Site. This plant location is considered slightly better as you are closer to the bomb site than in the previous scenarios.

B Site corner plant

B Site corner plant lineup location (Image via Riot Games)

B Site corner plant lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Stand on top of the plant pots in front of "SKETCH" and aim high as shown. Left-click throw to land your Snake Bite at the corner of the B Site just near the entrance of B Main.

B Site center plant

B Site center plant lineup location (Image via Riot Games)

B Site center plant lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Stand on top of the boxes near Mid and position your crosshair as shown in the picture. The Snake Bite should land just in front of the pillar near the entrance of the B bomb site. This is a relatively safer plant but harder to hold.

Mid Top Snake Bite for early round

Mid Top Snake Bite lineup location (Image via Riot Games)

Mid Top Snake Bite lineup (Image via Riot Games)

This is an additional molly lineup to help your team take mid control at the start of the round on Sunset in Valorant. Stand on the same box near the Mid entrance and position your reticle as shown. This Snake Bite lands behind the wooden half wall at the Defender side of Mid, where an operator is usually posted at the start of the round. This is incredibly effective and very annoying to face.

Although these lineups are tried and tested, players are encouraged to come up with their own and try out different plant locations that best suit their playstyle. Coordinate and communicate with your teammates while coming up with unique ideas in Valorant to harbor creativity and team play.