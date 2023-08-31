5 best Agents for attacking on Valorant's new map Sunset

Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 brought a lot of changes to the game with Agent nerfs and map rotations, but most importantly, it introduced a new map, Sunset. It is the tenth map to be released in the game and is set in Los Angeles with the signature color schemes and designs. We will look at how creative you can get on the attacking side on this map, given it has the traditional two-site and three-lane structure.

With the Agent changes with the new update, the meta is expected to shift quite a bit, and players cannot expect to play the usual Agents and get away with easy wins. Let us have a look at five of the best Agents to play while attacking on Valorant's new map, Sunset.

Raze and four other Valorant Agents to use for attacking on Sunset

5) Raze

Sunset may not be a map favoring Duelists, but Raze is an exception just by the sheer firepower her kit provides. The lanes A Main, B Main, and A Elbow, especially, can be dominated by Raze, seeing it has multiple close corners. Use your Boombot and Paintshells in combination with utility from your Initiator to easily get control over these areas of the map.

Moreover, her ultimate, Showstopper, gets you easy entries onto bomb sites when paired with utilities from your teammates. It is important to remember, however, that proper communication with your teammates is the key to pulling off plays like this.

4) Viper

If you are a fan of lurking and confusing enemies, try out Viper while attacking on Sunset in Valorant. This Controller can be extremely annoying as her kit can potentially block off multiple areas of the map, denying enemies vision and important information. Viper's wall and poison orb can be used together to take control of certain parts of the map without contest. She can block vision on A Main, B Main, or Mid and can force enemies to use extra utility just by herself.

Once you learn a few lineups for her Snake Bite, you can be a menace in post-plant situations. On top of that, your molly can displace Operator players trying to hold angles at Mid or other lanes.

Viper's Pit is no stranger to any Valorant player out there. It can often secure a round just by itself when played correctly. You can, however, experiment with a lot of fake ultimates since rotations on this map take a long time.

3) Breach

Breach, in the current meta, depends heavily on the team composition. He is not the go-to Initiator, but since the new map, Sunset, has a lot of enclosed spaces, Breach can potentially be a top pick. His Fault Line covers the entirety of A Main and A Elbow, making him very useful while attacking the A Site.

Breach's flashes are already one of the hardest to dodge in Valorant, and if he becomes meta, the game is headed in a very annoying direction. His Aftershock can be used to flush out hidden enemies towards B Main or A Elbow, or can be used during after-plant scenarios to stop players from defusing the spike.

His ultimate, Rolling Thunder, surprisingly, covers both the bomb sites completely and will thus ensure a clear bomb site when it is active.

2) Skye

Skye, even after recent nerfs, will be excellent on Sunset in Valorant, as there will be a lot of close-quarters combat where she excels. Her Trailblazer will be extremely useful at A Main, A Elbow, and B Main to clear corners and scout out the long lanes.

Skye's flashes, Guiding Light, can be used early on to catch players holding Mid or A Main. This will force enemies to fall back, thus helping your team gain crucial map control. Despite the nerf, her flashes continue to be one of the best in Valorant during bomb site executes.

Her healing ability, Regrowth, is pretty straightforward and should be used to bring your teammates back up to full HP for late-round engagements. Skye's ultimate, Seekers, however, should be used at the perfect time for maximum utility. It can make or break a round and should be communicated to your team before use.

1) Omen

Omen has the potential to be the best Controller on this map. Since both spike sites have two choke points, Omen can easily block them off for easy executes. Another useful smoke with Omen would be to block off the Mid Top, which will help you take Mid control without having to fear any Operator players holding the angle. It is advisable to try one-way smokes at certain locations on the map as an attacker Omen, like in A Main or B Main. This can facilitate easier opening duels for you and your team.

Omen's Paranoia can be extremely effective on Sunset as it covers the entirety of A Main, A Elbow, and B Main. You can easily set your team up with a flash for early map control.

There are a few elevated angles on the map that you can try with Omen, although they do not look that promising upon first look. His ultimate will be especially useful on Sunset to gain information regarding enemy locations as the bomb sites are far apart and rotations take a really long time.

A new map in Valorant means time to create new strategies for attack. You can definitely try your own favorite Agents, apart from the ones mentioned, and come up with unique ideas that suit your own playstyle.