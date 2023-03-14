5 best Valorant Agents to duo with Raze

Raze is one of the original Duelists in Valorant. Having been around since the beta days, she has undergone many changes (mostly nerfs) and seen several new Agents and mechanics added to the game.

Raze thrives in organized chaos. She might not be the most self-sufficient Duelist in the game, but the amount of pressure the Brazilian Valorant Agent can exert on the opponents through damage output is incredible.

If you have played the game for a while, you already know how painful solo queuing with a bunch of strangers can be. So even if you can't find a five-stack to climb the ladders of Valorant ranked with, you can easily find one person to duo-queue with.

This article will give you a list of Agents you can pair Raze with to capitalize on her bombastic kit.

Fade, Sage, and three other Valorant Agents that pair best with Raze

1) Fade

As soon as Fade came out in Episode 4 Act 3, the two Agents became an instant hit. The combination of Fade's Seize and Raze's Paintshells is one of the deadliest ability blends in the game. The former tethers all caught enemies into a radius and cuts down their HP with a decay. A grenade thrown into this means a sure-shot death for them.

The combination of the two goes further than that. Raze can follow a Fade Prowler and pounce upon the enemy if the Prowler catches onto someone's trail. The sheer speed with which Raze can get to trapped enemies with her Blastpacks makes it difficult for them to counter her.

2) Gekko

Gekko is another Initiator who synergizes extremely well with Raze. The latter, a mobile character thanks to her Blastpacks, can capitalize on enemies blinded or dazed by Gekko's Dizzy or Wingman and get easy kills before the enemy can react.

Another great way the two Agents can play together is if Gekko uses Thrash to detain multiple enemies, Raze can quickly send a Showstopper in that direction to kill the helpless detained.

Moreover, the former's Wingman and Raze's Boombot can double up on each other, given the latter's reduced duration in the current patch, to get as much value as it did earlier.

3) Sage

The Sage-Raze combo goes back to the earliest days of Valorant, and even after almost three years, it is just as strong. Alongside Raze, Sage has received the highest number of nerfs since the beta days of Valorant.

Sage's Slow Orbs cover a much smaller area now, but even then, if a few players are caught in its area of effect, a Paintshell thrown in that direction can be quite devastating.

Raze, as a Duelist, is expected to have aggressive fights for the team early on in the round on both attack and defense. They don't need to come out of the duel with a full HP. This is where Sage comes in with her ability to rejuvenate Raze's health.

Another interesting way to blend the two Valorant Agents is by boosting Raze with Sage walls so that the former can go further with double satchels and her Ultimate.

4) Astra

Astra's Gravity Well is the key point that makes her a fantastic duo with Raze in Valorant. The ability creates a well that sucks people to its center for a while before blasting them, leaving everyone vulnerable and taking twice the amount of damage.

This works similarly to the Fade Seize, in that a Paintshell is bound to get a kill or two if enemies are caught in the Gravity Well.

Also, Astra can help create cheeky angles with her smoke that Raze can capitalize on by peeking through them and retreating to safety.

5) Jett

If any other Agent in Valorant can exert as much offensive pressure as Raze, it is Jett. Together, the two can cause so much chaos on the map that their opponents lose the round trying to figure out the proceedings.

If you're confident in your duo and mechanical abilities, go with Raze and Jett, as you can take control of the game's momentum with the bare minimum support.

