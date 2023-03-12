Valorant Gekko Guide: How to use Thrash effectively?

Riot Games has added a new Agent to the Valorant lineup starting from Episode 6 Act 2. Known as Gekko, the Agent is an Initiator from Los Angeles, United States, and is a master of crowd control and information gathering.

Among the other Agents in the Initiator class, Gekko's kit is closest to Skye's in the way that it is good at accomplishing a lot of different things, instead of focusing on one particular area. Like Skye, he also uses a bunch of Pokemon-like creatures to get things done.

Gekko's crew in Valorant includes Dizzy, Mosh, Wingman, and Thrash. The focus of this article will be on his Ultimate ability, Thrash, which is a fish-like creature that has the ability to detain enemy players.

How Gekko's Ultimate, Thrash, works in Valorant

FIRE to control & link with Thrash to steer her. FIRE while in the Ultimate to lunge forward and explode, detaining any enemies within their radius.



The official description for Thrash in Riot's tactical shooter reads:

"EQUIP Thrash. FIRE to link with Thrash's mind and steer her through enemy territory. ACTIVATE to lunge forward and explode, detaining any enemies in a small radius."

Like other Ultimates in Valorant, Thrash is bound to the X-key by default. She pretty much has the same mechanics as Skye's Trailblazer regarding how you use her. You must press the ability key to equip her, then press fire to send her forward.

You will then enter Thrash's perspective and can steer her in whatever direction you deem fit for six seconds. Considering she moves rather fast, you can cover a fair amount of distance in that time.

Once you encounter enemies, you must press the fire button again to make Thrash lunge at them and explode. All enemies caught in the area of effect of the Explosion will be detained for six seconds.

Enemy players can shoot down Thrash, who has 200 HP. Whether she is shot down, explodes, or expires after six seconds, Thrash will turn into a Globule that you can pick up and use for a second time in the round. Remember that, unlike Wingman or Dizzy, you can only reuse Thrash once.

Tips on using Gekko's Thrash in Valorant

While using Thrash is not that difficult, considering it is an Ultimate, you should try the following steps to get the most value from her:

1) Farm Ultimate orbs on Thrash

Thrash is one of the few remaining ults that require seven orbs. This makes it relatively easy to charge up. If you are getting at least one kill and dying every round, as well as getting spike plants/defuses (you get an orb even when Wingman plants the Spike), farming one ult orb per round will give you a minimum of three chances to use Thrash per half, which is quite good.

2) Use Thrash both before and after planting the Spike

This is especially effective on the attacking side in Valorant. Make sure to use Thrash once while taking the site and a second time after planting the Spike. You can initially buy time with Mosh Pit and follow up with Thrash. Even if you don't get the detain, the defuser must respect the possibility and get off the Spike.

3) Layer Thrash up with other Utilities to get the detain

Thrash has a fair amount of HP but is still vulnerable to enemy bullets. Layering it up by sending out a flash or stun beforehand will give you a better chance of detaining the enemies.

These simple tips and tricks will set your Gekko gameplay apart from the other players you come across in Valorant ranked.

