Valorant Gekko Guide: How to use Dizzy effectively?

Gekko is the newest addition to Valorant's Agent line-up. He is an Initiator like Sova, Breach, Skye, and others. Like the rest, Gekko's abilities are centered around crowd control and gathering information.

Gekko uses a set of creatures resembling Pokemon to carry out his tasks. These creatures are called Dizzy, Mosh, Wingman, and Thrash. What makes them unique and adds uniqueness to Gekko's kit is that all of them, except Mosh, turn into Globules after they have been used and can be reused after a 10-second cooldown.

Dizzy is Gekko's signature ability; he can flash enemies and briefly reveal their location. He is going to be the focus of this article.

How does Gekko's Dizzy work in Valorant

FIRE to send Dizzy forward into the air. Dizzy charges up and sends out beams at enemies in their line of sight. When enemies are hit, they are blinded.



The official description for the ability in Valorant says:

EQUIP Dizzy. FIRE to send Dizzy soaring forward through the air. Dizzy charges then unleashes plasma blasts at enemies in line of sight. Enemies hit by her plasma are blinded.

Dizzy is bound to the E-key by default. Using him is pretty simple, and you have to point in whatever direction you want him to go and press Fire to send him out. His trajectory, however, is quite different from other throwable objects in Valorant.

If you throw him straight up, he will land where he was launched from. But when thrown at an angle, he lands some distance away after staying afloat for 2.5 seconds. The ability takes 0.5 seconds to charge up before this, and if it sees an enemy while it is active, it will shoot plasma rays at them, momentarily revealing their position and blinding them.

The blind works differently from other flashes in the game in that it covers the affected enemy's screen in blue goo for 1 second and cannot be dodged by turning away.

After the 2.5 seconds (or earlier if he is shot down), Dizzy will fall, turn into a Globule, and stay there for 20 seconds, within which you will have to pick him up to reuse him.

Tips on using Gekko's Mosh Pit in Valorant

Using Dizzy is similar to and different from using Wingman. Here are the things you should try to do to get the most out of him:

1) Use Dizzy as many times in a round as possible

Make sure to use Dizzy so that it doesn't land outlandishly far away from you or in extremely open spaces, as this would make it difficult for you to get him back in the round. Picking Gekko will be ineffective unless you can use his abilities multiple times in each round.

2) Send Dizzy as high up in the air as you can for recon

Sending Dizzy higher up in the air would allow him to see further away and make him more challenging to shoot and disrupt the enemy's crosshair placement. This is the way of using him going to be more focused on gathering information. Jump-throwing Dizzy vertically can be a good way of achieving this.

3) Use Dizzy as a pop-flash

If you want to capitalize on the flash, you should try to do so as a pop flash, as its effect lasts only about a second. A situation in Valorant where Dizzy can be super valuable is if you plan on pushing through a smoke.

4) Combine Dizzy with other Agents' abilities

As with any other ability in Valorant, Dizzy can and should be combined with other abilities. For example, you can do the classic Jett flash-and-dash to capitalize on the flash. You can also send out a Sova Recon Dart or Fade Haunt in combination with it to reveal their exact location, as they will not be able to break the dart.

These tips and tricks can be pretty helpful in boosting your performance as Gekko in Valorant-ranked games.

