All Gekko lineups for Fracture in Valorant

Valorant's newest Agent, Gekko, is finally here. He is the sixth Initiator in the game and has damaging, crowd control, and information gathering abilities in his kit. He uses a bunch of creatures to do his dirty work.

Like other throwable abilities of other Agents in the game, knowing lineups for Gekko's abilities will come in handy during the game for taking control of the site and in post-plant situations.

Mosh's Pit is Gekko's only ability that you can get lineups for when it comes to playing Gekko on Fracture. Dizzy, for example, cannot gather information from far away using lineups as the walls on the map are too high. It is also not particularly necessary to lineups for his other abilities.

Here are all the important lineups for Gekko's Mosh's Pit ability on Fracture.

Note: The screengrabs used in this article were taken at maxed-out graphics settings in Valorant.

Best Mosh's Pit lineups for Gekko on Fracture in Valorant

A-Site

1) Stairs Mosh's Pit lineup from A-Dish

How to line up Mosh for clearing Stairs on A-Site (Image via Riot Games)

Align yourself against the right corner as you enter Dish, point to the tower (as seen above), and jump throw Mosh. The molly will land on the stairs and push anyone holding from there out into the open for your teammates in A-Main to kill easily.

How the molly lands (Image via Riot Games)

2) A-Site upper-level clearing Mosh's Pit lineup from A-Rope/Sands

How to line up Mosh for clearing top-site on A-Site (Image via Riot Games)

As you enter Sands through the door in Valorant's Fracture, align yourself to the second nook, point to the corner on the roof as shown above, and throw Mosh. This will clear the entirety of top-site on A, and your team can take control of the area easily.

How the molly lands (Image via Riot Games)

3) A-Site post-plant Mosh's Pit lineup for default plant from A-Rope/Sands

How to line up Mosh for default post-plant molly on A-Site (Image via Riot Games)

Post-plant lineups are very strong in Valorant. You must line yourself up in the first nook as you enter Sands through Door. Then you align the mouse icon as shown above and throw Mosh to land on the Spike.

How the molly lands (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site

1) B-Site boxes clearing Mosh's Pit lineup from B-Tree

How to line up Mosh for clearing behind the boxes on B-Site (Image via Riot Games)

This lineup for B-Site on Valorant's Fracture clears backsite behind the boxes. Position yourself in the corner of the boxes in B-Tree, align your crosshairs as shown above, and throw Mosh to clear the area.

How the molly lands (Image via Riot Games)

2) B-Site cubby clearing lineup from B-Arcade

How to line up Mosh for clearing the triangular cubby on B-Site (Image via Riot Games)

This lineup is excellent if you can take control of Arcade on Valorant's Fracture, which will be quite useful whether you use this lineup or not. Position yourself in the corner behind the box, align the dot above the left-click icon on top of Mosh's Pit with the line on the tower, and throw Mosh.

This Valorant lineup clears the triangular cubby that is difficult for players coming in from B-Main to clear. It is also useful if you plant the spike in that corner as a post-plant lineup.

How the molly lands (Image via Riot Games)

3) B-Site post-plant lineup for default boxes open plant from B-Tree

How to line up Mosh for boxes post-plant molly on B-Site (Image via Riot Games)

As mentioned before, post-plant lineups are very useful in Valorant. Simply line yourself up as you did for lineup #1 under B-Site and point your crosshair as shown above, and throw Mosh to disrupt Spike defuse.

How the molly lands (Image via Riot Games)

4) B-Site post-plant lineup for default boxes open plant from B-Arcade

How to line up Mosh for boxes post-plant molly on B-Site (Image via Riot Games)

This lineup lands in the same spot as the last one and can be done from Arcade. Position yourself as you did for lineup #2 in this list, align the dot under the Wingman icon, and throw Mosh.

How the molly lands (Image via Riot Games)

Using these Gekko lineups in coordination with your team will give you a significant advantage in your ranked games. You can also find lineups for Gekko on Ascent here.

Poll : 0 votes