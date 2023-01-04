5 best Valorant crosshair settings for 2023

Valorant is one of the fastest-growing FPS titles, charting more than 20 million players monthly in 2022. It is still a young game, which means it will only grow in the coming years.

While its developers, Riot Games, keep adding new mechanics and players come up with new strategies, the central focus of it being a shooter stays intact.

Shooting down enemies is the game's main point, and even the relevant abilities require fairly rigorous aiming routines. In that regard, a player’s crosshair is of utmost importance.

All players have a preference when it comes to crosshairs that are based on their play style. This article will list some of the best Valorant crosshairs one can adopt this year.

5 excellent crosshairs for Valorant in 2023

The internet has numerous variations of crosshairs to choose from. However, having too many choices can sometimes be overwhelming. Below is a carefully selected shortlist that players can rely on.

1) Flower crosshair

With the new map focused on flowers, this seems like the perfect crosshair with which to go into the new year.

Crosshair color: Any color of the player’s choice

Outlines: On/1/1

Center Dot: On/1/4

Crosshair inner lines: On/0/3/8/2

Crosshair outer lines: On/0/3/2/3

Movement error: Off

Firing error: Off

2) Spencer “Hiko” Martin’s crosshair

Hiko is an esports veteran who played CS:GO professionally and was a founding member of the 100 Thieves Valorant roster. He is particularly known for his clutch ability at crucial moments in both titles. The renowned entity streams regularly on Twitch.

Crosshair color: Green (#00FF00)

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: On/1/1

Crosshair inner lines: On/1/2/1/3

Crosshair outer lines: On/1/5/2/4

Movement error: Off

Firing error: Off

3) Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev’s crosshair

Derke has been Fnatic Valorant’s superstar for a while now. Hailing from Finland, he is usually the entry duelist for his team, owing to his insane mechanical abilities. He is also an excellent Operator player who was formidable with Chamber.

Crosshair color: White (#FFFFFF)

Outlines: On/1/1

Center Dot: On/1/2

Crosshair inner lines: Off

Crosshair outer lines: Off

Movement error: Off

Firing error: Off

4) Jason “f0rsakeN’ Susanto’s crosshair

f0rsakeN is part of the Singaporean team Paper Rex, known for their methodically cavalier playing style. He usually spearheads the team, utilizing his superb aim and space-taking abilities as the entry-fragging Duelist.

Crosshair color: Red (#FF0000)

Outlines: On/1/1

Center Dot: Off

Crosshair inner lines: On/1/1/1/4

Crosshair outer lines: On/0/1/1/3

Movement error: Off

Firing error: Off

5) Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi’s crosshair

This Brazillian esports veteran was part of LOUD's Champions-winning squad. He is currently part of the Sentinels squad and will play in the Americas league of VCT 2023.

Crosshair color: Cyan (#00FFFF)

Outlines: On/1/1

Center Dot: Off

Crosshair inner lines: On/1/4/1/1

Crosshair outer lines: On/1/2/3/3

Movement error: Off

Firing error: Off

No matter your rank, a crosshair that suits your preferences can help you play better. It can be of any size, shape, or color as long as the player using it is comfortable with it.

