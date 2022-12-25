Riot Games' Valorant is one of the biggest names in the global esports scene. The competitive first-person shooter (FPS) title has garnered a massive player base and hosts multiple prestigious tournaments every year.

Valorant was recently announced as the highest-viewed first-person shooter title on the live-streaming platform Twitch in 2022. Several famous content creators stream the game and showcase their mechanical prowess. Professional organizations also take part in international Valorant tournaments, which are among the most viewed events in the history of Twitch.

Let us discuss the topic further and take a look at Valorant’s massive success.

Valorant becomes the highest-viewed FPS title in Twitch 2022

Every multiplayer title has certain qualities that make it distinct. Valorant is a traditional first-person shooter game that takes place on a closed map with 5 players on each team. There are different characters called Agents, who have a set of abilities that can be used to change the course of the game.

Riot has introduced four categories of Agents in the game - Duelist, Controller, Initiator, and Sentinel. Each of these roles serves a purpose and can perform different tasks around the map to ensure victory for the team.

Valorant’s success

Valorant is very similar to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive but with a key twist. The utilities that can be used by a player are completely dependent on the kit of the Agent they choose for the game. The game also features more animated and vibrant visuals.

Combining a competitive shooter platform with characters that can utilize powers of their own makes the game quite thrilling. Every match becomes unique as players can change their approach and utilize different strategies.

Many prominent names from the esports scene like ScreaM, TenZ, and Asuna switched to Riot’s FPS title due to its growing popularity and proceeded to compete in various tournaments. The communities of these high-profile players followed them through the switch and contributed massively to the viewer base.

Other famous content creators like iiTzTimmy, Tarik, AverageJonas, Flights, Flexinja, and more also provided a concurrent viewer base. Twitch users could not get enough of watching these influential and skilled players engage in the game.

Another key contributor to the game's success is its highly-optimized nature. Enthusiasts can download and play the game with stable performance even on budget systems. This helped the community grow manifold very quickly. The entry barrier is low, and people can improve in the game without making huge investments in upgrading their builds.

It is important to note that Riot Games officially organizes massive tournaments that have helped many players step onto the international stage. The production is always spectacular, and fans enjoy watching these events unfold live on the official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Hopefully, Valorant will continue to remain the most viewed FPS title on Twitch in the coming year.

