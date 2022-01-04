Valorant 2022 competitive guide: How to maximize FPS

Valorant has become a prevalent FPS title within a year and a half of its release. Since coming out in June 2020, Riot Games' tactical shooter has attracted many new players. The unique concept of Agent abilities and gunplay makes the game attractive to beginners.
Another reason behind Valorant's popularity was its low system requirement to run the title smoothly. However, with time and several updates, people with low-end systems are having a tough time running the game properly. Low FPS (frames per second), lags, and other issues are decreasing their gameplay experience.
As a result, gamers are always searching for ways to maximize FPS in Valorant.
Best settings to get maximum FPS in Valorant
Frame rate per second is a crucial aspect of any tactical shooter. A user's performance can be affected due to lower FPS. With minimal changes in the graphic settings, they can increase the same in Valorant.
However, every system is vastly different. So, players need to dive into settings and find a balance between visuals and framerate.
Here are the recommended settings to get maximum FPS in Valorant:
General settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 60Hz
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Limit FPS on Battery: On
- Limit FPS in Menus: On
- Limit FPS in Background: On
- Limit FPS Always: Off
Graphics quality settings
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1X
- Improve Clarity: Off
- [BETA] Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Players can use these settings to get a better FPS in Valorant. However, they will likely have to make a few minimal changes according to their system capability and comfort levels.
