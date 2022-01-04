Valorant 2022 competitive guide: How to maximize FPS

Valorant has become a prevalent FPS title within a year and a half of its release. Since coming out in June 2020, Riot Games' tactical shooter has attracted many new players. The unique concept of Agent abilities and gunplay makes the game attractive to beginners.

Another reason behind Valorant's popularity was its low system requirement to run the title smoothly. However, with time and several updates, people with low-end systems are having a tough time running the game properly. Low FPS (frames per second), lags, and other issues are decreasing their gameplay experience.

As a result, gamers are always searching for ways to maximize FPS in Valorant.

Best settings to get maximum FPS in Valorant

Frame rate per second is a crucial aspect of any tactical shooter. A user's performance can be affected due to lower FPS. With minimal changes in the graphic settings, they can increase the same in Valorant.

However, every system is vastly different. So, players need to dive into settings and find a balance between visuals and framerate.

Here are the recommended settings to get maximum FPS in Valorant:

General settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 60Hz

60Hz Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Letterbox Limit FPS on Battery: On

On Limit FPS in Menus: On

On Limit FPS in Background: On

On Limit FPS Always: Off

The general settings (Image via Valorant)

Graphics quality settings

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1X

1X Improve Clarity : Off

: Off [BETA] Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

The graphics quality settings (Image via Valorant)

Players can use these settings to get a better FPS in Valorant. However, they will likely have to make a few minimal changes according to their system capability and comfort levels.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer