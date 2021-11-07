With every Act, Valorant is getting harder to run on low-end systems

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS titles around the globe. Riot's first tactical shooter has attracted a lot of players since its release last year.

Notably, the game used to run smoothly in low-end systems and players could enjoy the game without having a powerful gaming PC or laptop. However, Valorant has reached a new height and developers have added lots of features with every new update.

It is now starting to affect players with low-spec PCs or laptops. Hence some of them are losing interest in playing the game as well.

Will Valorant's higher system requirements affect the game's popularity in the near future?

Since its release in 2020, Valorant has reached immense heights. To keep the game fresh and entertaining, developers are coming up with multiple new features with every new update. They are also trying to make Valorant better in terms of gameplay experience.

However, with every new update, it is becoming larger in size and more futuristic. As a result, the game is demanding a more advanced system than it did in the initial days.

Players with low-end PCs or laptops have started to face multiple issues in terms of graphics and FPS (frame per second).

After every patch, Valorant fully updates its Game User Settings. Those who play the game in a low-end system always prefer to save it in minimal settings. However, after the recent updates, players were unable to change the settings which eventually affected their graphics, FPS and other necessary gameplay elements.

Currently, players are also experiencing fluctuations in FPS while multiple activities are going on in the game. It becomes frustrating at times for them as well. Moreover, the game's GPU usage is constantly increasing with every new update.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players have complained multiple times regarding this issue. However, Riot has not responded to any of these complaints. To keep the game attractive, it is important to bring in some changes. However, it is becoming difficult for developers to make it user friendly for those with low-end PCs and laptops.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul