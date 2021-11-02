Valorant patch 3.09 official notes bring Episode 3 Act 3 along with massive changes to the Classic and Fracture

Valorant patch 3.09 will be introducing Episode 3 Act 3 to the shooter. However, there will not be many major updates to the game this time around.

The upcoming Agent, Chamber, was delayed by two weeks. Hence Riot will be keeping the bigger changes for 3.10.

However, there will be significant tweaks hitting the Classic as well as the map Fracture this time around, while Riot looks to work on some of the bugs that are still existing in the game.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant 3.09 official patch notes

1) Weapon updates

Classic (Right-click)

The Classic has been over-performing in close to mid-range encounters when used while jumping or on the move. So we’ve reduced the weapon’s effective accuracy while jumping, running, and walking, with the intent of narrowing it’s ideal use case to only really close ranges.

Walking firing error changed .05 >>> .6 (total error is 2.5 when walking, up from 1.95)

Running firing error changed .2 >>> 1.3 (total error is 3.2 when running, up from 2.1)

Jumping firing error changed from 1.1 >>> 2.1 (total error is 4.0 when jumping, up from 3.0)

2) Map updates

Fracture

The B Arcade attacker barrier is shifted back towards Attacker Side Bridge, to allow defenders to more easily contest the area

Defender barrier at A Rope moved up to the top of ropes to make it easier for Sentinels to prepare.

A Hall orb shifted into more neutral space, making it less favorable for attackers

New piece of cover in Attacker spawn added to break the long sightline from Hall entrance to B Main, which should relieve some pressure from attackers when defenders fast flank

3) Game system updates

Smoother Ropes/Ziplines

Fixed jittery movement that could occur when stopping or changing directions on a zipline or rope. This was most noticeable when repeatedly moving a small amount and stopping.

4) Esports features

Observers using gamepad controllers are no longer locked out of the X/Y axes when speeding up with the right bumper (R1).

Free Cam observers rejoice!

Observers now have the option to set handedness for teams

When this option is toggled, observers will see players that start the match on attacker as right-handed, and players that start the match on defender will be left-handed.

5) General

One path for all traffic into game servers

For those of you particular to a preferred server, you may notice a previously preferred location is no longer there. Don’t worry, we simply consolidated what was two paths into the game servers into one—we did not remove any servers.

6) Bugs

Competitive

Fixed a bug that was causing the default Act Rank badge to display on Unrated game loading screens

Agents

Cypher can no longer place Spycam on the Breeze door in order to destroy or see through the door when it's lowered.

Similarly, fixed random spots where Cypher could not place Spycam in the same area.

Fixed bug that displayed Jett’s 1P Updraft visuals incorrectly

