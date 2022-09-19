5 non-Duelist Agents in Valorant that can be played aggressively

There are four different categories of Agents in Valorant - Duelists, Sentinels, Controllers and Initiators.

Duelists have the ability set that allows them to be aggressive and enter into engagements. Teams will often rely on their Duelist(s) to get that first kill and gain entry into the site.

In Valorant, there are currently six Duelists - Phoenix, Jett, Reyna, Raze, Yoru, and Neon. All of them carry unique abilities that allow them to take those early fights into the game. However, they don't give the team as much benefit as the abilities of some other Agent type provides.

This can result in teams including non-Duelist agents in their team composition to avail the variety of useful abilities that other Agent types carry.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 Agents in Valorant that can be played like Duelists

1) Chamber

Chamber is a Sentinel in Valorant. His basic abilities include - Trademark and Headhunter, Signature ability - Rendezvous, and Ultimate ability - Tour De Force.

His abilitiy set allows him to go aggressive. The Rendezvous allows Chamber to instantly teleport to safety. This allows him to go aggressive in both defense and on attack. Being able to hold aggressive positions and off angles, thanks to his Rendezvous ability, makes Chamber one of the greatest substitutes for Duelist in the team.

Apart from this, his Trademark ability allows him to hold the team's flanking positions. So with a Chamber in the team, enemy flanks are less likely to occur and even if they do, teammates will be alerted.

2) KAY/O

KAY/O belongs to the Initiator class of Agents, and their main objective is to flush out enemies from their hiding spots. They are the information providers for the team. These details can assist players in approaching a situation strategically and increase their chances of winning.

KAY/O's FLASH-drive ability is basically a flashbang. This allows him to flash before entering into the site and take blinded enemies with quite the ease. The Agent's flash operates in a manner similar to those in CS: GO. Thus, for those players, its quite easy to get those flashbangs working optimally to get into the site.

Along with this, his Signature ability - ZERO/Point detects enemies within its radius and disables all their utility using capability. This makes KAY/O not only useful to the team but also self-sufficient in taking those duels.

3) Skye

Skye is an Initiator in the game and was introduced with the 1.11 patch update. Her Guiding Light ability is one of the most flexible flashes in Valorant. S

he can direct her bird towards any corner that's within her reach to flash enemies. This allows her to flash to exactly the corner she wants to. Apart from this, she can also pop-flash, allowing her to quickly peek an angle after flashing.

For the team, her Trailblazer ability can clear angles and provide information to teammates. On top of this, her Regrowth ability can heal her teammates as well. Her utility set makes her one of the most versatile Agents in Valorant.

4) Omen

Omen belongs to the Agent class Controller, who are really important to the team. They have the ability to close off angles so that enemies won't have a vision on their teammates. Thus, they are essential to the team in both defense and on attack.

What makes Omen so different from other Controllers is his Paranoia ability to blind enemies and make instant teleports. This allows him to blind his enemies and instantly teleport inside the site, thanks to his Shrouded Step ability, to take them out while they remain unaware.

Omen is the only Controller in Valorant that can go truly aggressive. All other Controllers in the game like Astra, Viper, and Brimstone although can go aggressive, their utility set do not assist them in their aggressive ventures.

5) Breach

Another Initiator on the list, Breach is an excellent choice of Agent to go aggressive with. His Flashpoint ability allows him to instantly flash and push blind enemies.

Its quite difficult for the enemies to dodge his flash because of how quick it is. He can flash far corners without exposing himself. Apart from this, his Aftershock ability can clear angles and potentially take out enemies hiding in corners.

His Ultimate Rolling Thunder, is an excellent ability to take hold of the site. Having a Breach in the team with his Ultimate ready almost always guarantees a site take for free.

These are some of the best Agents to go aggressive with in Valorant. Having no Duelist in the team can surely feel lacking at times, but with these, players can be aggressive and yet have team-supporting utility in hand.

