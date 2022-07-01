Top 5 Valorant Duelists in Episode 5 Act 1 for beginners

Valorant consists of various roles that define the play style of the Agent players choose. Duelists are one of the core roles in the game, known for being the first point of contact.

They are usually aggressive Agents that encourage gun fights and are expected to get the first kill of the round. Deciding which Duelist to play as a beginner might be tricky, but understanding their pros and cons is critical when selecting one.

The best way to choose an Agent is by reviewing their capabilities, the playstyle they are best suited for, and how difficult they are to master.

Five most suitable Duelists in terms of difficulty for beginners in Valorant Episode 5 Act 1

Picking the right Duelist can seem daunting with the growing pool of Agents to choose from in Valorant as the Acts progress, all with reasonably complex abilities affected by frequent balancing, thus altering their descriptions.

5) Jett

Starting tier list is none other than the poster girl of Valorant, Jett.

This Agent has a kit that allows her to take advantage of mobility to position herself at unexpected angles to catch opponents off-guard. She makes for a great beginner pick with her ability to escape sticky situations.

Her signature ability, Tailwind, grants her for a short time the ability to execute a speedy dash in the direction users choose. She is challenging to pin down in this state and can slip away from unfavorable situations.

Updraft lifts Jett into the air for a short distance and has two charges that can be paired to gain even more elevation, letting her reach some unexpected and hard-to-reach places.

She does have some much-needed team utility, with her Cloudburst creating directionally-controllable smokes for her team, obscuring enemy vision.

However, Jett’s ultimate, Blade Storm, is tough to master for newbies due to its success relying on precise aim. It does provide gamers with five throwable knives as ammunition which can only be restocked if they secure a kill.

4) Neon

The latest addition to Valorant’s Duelist roster, the azure speedster Neon lets players traverse the map with increased speed while boasting some electrifying abilities.

Neon is defined by her ability, High Gear, which lets her sprint faster and even slide when required. She can easily rotate between sites at staggering speeds and even bypass chokepoints with just this alone.

Relay Bolt fires a bouncing electric charge that creates a diameter of electricity on the surfaces it touches, dazing enemies caught in it. This skill hampers the opponent’s reactions while Neon rushes into the fight.

She can also create two parallel walls of electricity using Fast Lane. This ability blocks vision and damages anyone trying to pass through it, providing her team safe passage.

Her ultimate, Overdrive, pairs perfectly with her speed as it arms her with a lightning beam with high movement accuracy and is much more forgiving to newer users who are not as confident in their aim.

Although a couple of her abilities require some Valorant experience, she is a perfect choice for anyone that likes going fast and going in style.

3) Raze

Raze is the queen of anything that goes boom in Valorant. All her abilities provide damage and explode! She has a simple-to-understand kit that beginners won’t take too long to get the hang of.

Raze’s signature ability, Paint Shells, is her bread and butter grenade utility that has an initial explosion followed by more minor explosions in an area of effect. The damage is enough to neutralize an opponent completely.

Blast Pack throws down explosive parcels that Raze can use to displace her enemies or propel herself in the direction of choice. When used effectively, she can fly across the battlefield to set up some deadly combos.

Boombot sends out an enemy-seeking explosive robot on wheels that bounces off walls and charges towards any opposing agent it spots, finishing in an explosion once close.

Her ultimate ability is Showstopper. Arming herself with a rocket launcher, she can deal massive damage to anyone caught in its explosive radius, including herself.

Even though she has a significant learning curve in terms of movement, Raze will quite literally provide bang for the buck!

2) Reyna

Reyna is Valorant’s most-picked Agent, and it’s easy to see why when players look at her kit. She is a vampiric Agent who benefits by actively feeding off the kills she gets in a round.

Her abilities reward offensive-minded players. Devour and Dismiss allow Reyna to siphon health from the enemies she eliminates or renders her invulnerable, as per choice. This lets her stay in a fight for much longer.

Leer suspends an eye in mid-air that restricts the vision of any enemy that looks at it while not affecting her teammates. This completely negates the dreaded team flash scenarios, making it much easier to use.

Reyna’s ultimate ability, Empress, transforms the Agent into her demonic form, increasing fire rate, reload speed, and handling. She can also cast Devour and Dismiss an unlimited number of times while turning invisible with the latter.

Her self-sustainability, paired with a skill-set that rewards aggressive positioning instead of punishing it, makes for a great Duelist for beginners to learn Valorant.

1) Pheonix

Pheonix is an Agent entirely themed around fire, as his abilities resemble some basic utilities in other first-person shooter games but with a fiery twist.

Curve Ball is essentially a flashbang grenade that can be tossed out in an arc to either side of the Agent. It’s most effective when used around corners to catch opponents unaware.

Using Hot Hands, users can throw down a puddle of fire that damages anyone trying to cross it, shutting down routes for their enemies. However, the ability will heal Pheonix if he stands within it.

The ability Blaze raises a wall of flame to both obscure enemy vision and damage anyone that passes through it while healing Pheonix if he is in contact.

Pheonix’s ultimate Run it Back leaves an anchor to which the Agent returns after its timer expires or if he is to be killed. It allows gamers to enter into a fight or make mistakes with little punishment.

With his straightforward ability descriptions and lenient room for mistakes, it’s easy to see why he’s one of the best characters for beginners to start their Valorant journey with.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

