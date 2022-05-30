5 best Valorant pros who main Jett in Episode 4 Act 3

Jett has always been the top pick for players who play Duelists in Valorant. Her art of clearing sites and handling the Operator has a poetic beauty.

The telltale dash wind sound when Jett enters a site is known to all players despite what lobby it is. As a Duelist, she sees all kinds of plays, from lurking to entry, her forte.

However, Episode 4 Act 3 brought saddening news for users who main Jett. With the recent Tailwind nerf, ranked gamers may have switched their picks a little, but Jett never ceases to impress as she is the best at what she does, even in professional play.

The Agent rocks the crown of the most picked attacker despite the harsh nerf from Riot Games. This listicle will list five Valorant pros who are near perfect Jett users.

It will be based on their performance in recent tournaments for the VCT title and include their games played with the Agent along with the Average Combat Score.

Five professional Valorant pros who are near perfect Jett gamers

5) Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

Number of official games: 98 (1953 rounds)

ACS: 285.2

Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto is an Indonesian player who plays for Paper Rex. He is a former CS: GO pro.

His switch to Riot's hero-shooter has only brought Jason more fame due to his supernatural ability to flick heads. He quickly rose to fame after the community saw his godly gameplay.

f0rsakeN made his name through numerous tournaments like the VCT 2022: Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík. His ability to use Jett's Blade Storm Ultimate has given Valorant's audience a role model to look up to.

4) Erick "aspas" Santos

Number of official games: 62 (1236 rounds)

ACS: 266.4

Erick "aspas" Santos is a Brazilian user currently playing for LOUD. He proved himself to be an exceptional Jett player in VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik against the likes of G2.

aspas has an aggressive way of handling the Agent. If not shut down early in the round, he aggressively hunts down opponents with his fast flicks and precision.

Even other professional Valorant players praise his Operator and Sheriff skills.

3) Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo

Number of official games: 87 (1742 rounds)

ACS: 246.9

Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo, previously known as Spyder, is a South Korean pro currently playing for The Guard. He was once an Overwatch gamer best known for his Widowmaker plays.

Sayaplayer has impressed audiences with his gorgeous clutches and plays in tournaments such as the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík and VCT 2022 North America Stage 1 Challengers. He was also given the title of "the Korean Jett god" by the Valorant community.

His journey to becoming a famous professional began long before Valorant when he played Widowmaker, a DPS character in Overwatch. He was one of the most exciting DPS players in his Overwatch days, and Sayaplayer's skills have transferred well into Riot's popular hero-shooter.

2) Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek

Number of official games: 236 (4874 rounds)

ACS: 275.2

Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek is a Turkish player for Acend. He quickly rose to fame when he entered the title's esports world. cNed is best known as one of the most popular players in the Valorant Turkey scene.

He has shown the world some beautiful Jett plays, like during the Valorant Champions Final against Gambit. His way of handling the Agent is often seen in professional play, yet it is special when he does it.

1) Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Number of official games: 194 (4025 rounds)

ACS: 269.7

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo is a Canadian player of Vietnamese descent who currently plays for Sentinels. He is a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player known for being on Cloud9.

TenZ is best known for his Jett plays. After dropping out from Cloud9, he successfully made a name after joining Sentinels, winning the VCT 2021 Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík trophy.

He has proved to be an exceptional Jett main. His aggressive playstyle on the Agent still keeps most pro players in awe.

Note: This list solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far