Top 5 players to look out for in Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík Group Stage

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík Group Stage begins on April 10 with some of the top players from worldwide fighting with their team to win the trophy.

A total of 12 Valorant teams will compete in the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík. However, only eight teams will play in the Group Stage, among which only four teams will make it to the Playoffs with the remaining four teams. Below are the eight teams who will battle in the Group Stage:

Fnatic

Team Liquid

OpTic Gaming

Xerxia Esports

KRU Esports

DRX

Zeta Division

All eight teams have a bunch of talented and skilled players who will play in the the LAN tournament. This article features the top five players to look out for in the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík.

Best Valorant players to watch in VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík Group Stage

5) KRU Esports - Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari

KRU Esports is brilliantly led by Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari as their IGL (In-Game Leader). He has been a part of the roster since its formation on January 12, 2021. The Argentinian professional esports player has guided the team in almost every Valorant LAN tournament last year, surprising everyone with their performance in Valorant Champions 2021.

Apart from being an amazing IGL, Klaus is also a skillful and valuable player for the team. He is mostly seen playing Cypher, Killjoy, and Viper in the official VCT tournaments.

4) DRX - Kim "stax" Gu-taek

Kim "stax" Gu-taek is a part of the Korean team, DRX, who acquired the entire roster of Vision Strikers. Before making a career in Valorant, he was a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) pro player.

Stax has impressed many with his aggressive initiator play in the tournaments. Skye, Breach, and KAY/O are the three agents he mostly plays with. The Korean player has helped his team win crucial matches with his great intel gathering and mechanical skills.

3) Fnatic - Jake "Boaster" Howlett

The British Valorant player Jake "Boaster" Howlett plays for one of EMEA's top teams, Fnatic. Before joining Fnatic, he was a part of SUMN FC's roster. Later on February 3, 2021, Boaster joined Fnatic after they signed the entire roster of SUMN FC.

He has been the IGL for the squad since its formation. Boaster is great at devising strategies and guiding the team through crucial rounds. He also excels as an individual player who mostly plays agens like KAY/O, Breach, and Skye in the VCT tournaments.

2) Team Liquid - Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom, is a part of Team Liquid since August 2020, and also has former CS:GO experience. He is well known for his sharp aim and amazing headshot kills. The Belgian player has been outplayed his opponents several times and has surprised many with his aggressive gameplay.

ScreaM mostly picks Sage, Skye and Jett in the matches. His versatility in agent picks allows him to support his teammates and play aggressively at the same time.

1) OpTic Gaming - Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker is a professional Valorant player for OpTic Gaming who acquired the entire roster from Team Envy. The player is currently one of the best Jett players in the North American region. yay has impressed many fans with his brilliant Jett plays.

However, recently after the release of Chamber, yay was also seen playing the French Sentinel agent. His oping skills make him a perfect fit to play both the agents. He remains one of the top players to watch out for in Masters Reykjavík Group Stage.

