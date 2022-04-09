Top 5 teams to look out for in Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík starts on April 24 with top 12 teams from all over the world.

It will be the first Valorant LAN tournament to take place in 2022. Fans are excited to see the top teams from different regions clash in and fight to reach the top rank, gaining VCT circuit points again this year.

Out of the 12 teams, the following four teams will go directly into the playoffs:

G2 Esports

The Guard

Paper Rex

Loud

The remaining eight will play the Group Stage, among which only four will get into the playoffs, which comprises of the following:

Fnatic

Team Liquid

OpTic Gaming

Xerxia Esports

KRU Esports

DRX

Zeta Division

Top five teams to watch out for at 2022's Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík

5) DRX

DRX has acquired the entire roster of Vision Strikers. The team won the VCT 2022 Korea Stage 1 Challengers and made it to the first the Masters Reykjavík. Last year, the roster dominated the Korean Valorant esports scene as Vision Strikers, but this year the squad is back under the banner of DRX.

Last year, the team couldn't get out of the Group Stage at Valorant Champions 2021 after losing to Fnatic. However, they will have another chance to prove their strength and skills in an international LAN. It will be quite interesting to witness the Korean squad and know the changes they have brought from the past year.

4) KRÜ Esports

KRÜ Esports surprised the whole community after their commanding performance in Champions 2021. The squad was successful in taking down some of the top teams, including Sentinels and Fnatic. Unfortunately, they later lost to Gambit Esports after a close match.

KRÜ Esports is back in 2022 to represent the LATAM (Latin America) region yet again in VCT. However, the squad won't have Rodrigo "Onur" Dalmagro as their coach this time.

KRÜ Esports will have Martin "BeTony" Bourre as their only coach and Alan "ddx" Salvati as their analyst, but all the players remain the same as last year, with Héctor "wait" Perez as a substitute.

3) Fnatic

Fnatic won the second seed at the Masters Reykjavík, after ending up in third position in the VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers. They are one of the top teams in the EMEA region.

Fnatic had a long win streak in the regional Valorant Challengers tournament until they lost to FunPlus Phoenix in the semi-finals. The squad looks stronger than before for the VCT 2022, due to their improvement in composition and strategies.

Fnatic got eliminated last year in the Valorant Champions 2021 Playoffs' Quaterfinals after losing to KRÜ Esports. Moreover, the team also missed out on the VCT 2021 Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík champions trophy after Sentinels defeated them in the Grand Finals.

Thus, they will have another shot to play stronger and win the Valorant LAN tournament.

2) G2 Esports

G2 Esports will directly play in the Playoffs, as they are the top seeded team from VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers, after FunPlus Phoenix backed out due to travel restrictions. The squad has made some major changes to their roster and agent composition as well.

Last year, the team couldn't make it to the Valorant Champions 2021, but showcased a strong performance in the VCT 2021 Stage 3 Masters Berlin, especially by taking down Sentinels in the Playoffs.

G2 Esports have strengthened their skills and overall gameplay compared to last year, and are one of the strongest teams coming to the Masters Reykjavík this year.

1) The Guard

The Guard has shocked the entire North American region after taking down its top teams like 100 Thieves, Sentinels, Cloud9 Blue and more, in the VCT 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers. It will be the first Valorant LAN tournament experience for the entire squad.

The Guard has some of the top talented players, including Trent "trent" Cairns and Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo. The squad has outplayed each match with their brilliant in-game skills in the tournament, and will now play directly in the Masters Playoffs after getting the top seed from the region.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

