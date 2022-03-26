"I missed it a lot": G2 Mixwell on return to roster at Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Challengers

G2 Esports ended up in the second position in Group B of the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers after defeating GUILD Esports in Week 5.

G2 Esports recently went through a roster shuffle with Oscar "Mixwell" Canellas Colocho making his return after a short break and Wassim "keloqz" Cista departing to join Team Heretics's Valorant squad.

Soon after their match against GUILD Esports, G2 Esports' Mixwell spoke to Sportskeeda Esports' Pratiti Dhang about the recent roster shuffle and agent composition changes in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers.

G2 Mixwell discusses return to Valorant roster and recent Chamber picks in VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers

Q: That was a dominating performance against GUILD Esports. In your words, how did G2 Esports perform today against GUILD Esports at Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers?

G2 Mixwell: I think they prepared really well. GUILD Esports had some counter-strategies, and it was a really close match. I believe that winning some really close games was super important for us because it gave us time to adapt, and we won eco rounds that were almost impossible to beat.

We adapted and closed out the game on Icebox. We saw how they played the other day. We knew everything about them, and we just played really well today. It was an excellent game for G2, and GUILD was on a 12-0 win streak. They have never lost a game in VCT. This is the first one, so I'm happy that they lost for the first time.

Q: G2 Esports's Valorant rosters recently went through several shuffles. You departed on January 25 and returned on February 23. How does it feel to be back?

G2 Mixwell: I missed it a lot. When they took the decision, I was not expecting it, and I was despondent. But if they took it, it's because of something. I had a lot of time to stream, to watch every game in every region.

I gained a lot of knowledge. I thought I was not going to come back, to be honest. There were teams interested in picking me, but G2 told me that the team wanted me back, and I just rejoined the rush during the middle of the season, and now we're here.

Q: Did these frequent changes in the Valorant roster affect the team's synergy in any way?

G2 Mixwell: During this break, the most important thing was that I had a fresh mindset, that I could rest for a little bit because I've been grinding for two years in a row, streaming after practice, doing content for YouTube. Maybe I needed a break, and now, I have a fresh start.

The only thing I would say is that maybe I lost a little bit of my Jett level because you need to play Jett a lot, and I didn't play her during the break, but other than that, I'm super happy to be back.

Q: Keloqz, the former G2 Valorant player, recently left the roster and joined Team Heretics. Any words for the young ex-G2 Valorant player?

G2 Mixwell: Yeah, I think Keloqz will be, if he does the correct thing in his career, one of the best Valorant players in the world. He is one of the nicest people I've met in sports. He's still a super close friend to me, and I wish him the best.

Q: Mixwell, you were seen picking Chamber recently. How has the team adapted to the new agent composition in Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1?

G2 Mixwell: I think Chamber brings something that other Sentinels don't, and it's the unexpected odd angles that you can have, and you can also enter with your friends into a site that isn't optimal with other agents. I think it gives us a lot of control with the traps.

You can close out the map while you do an aggressive play on the other side. You can rotate instantly and some maps from one side to the other. It's just terrific in terms of doing stuff to deny the default of the enemy team, like when you plug into the jumper, you are, I don't know the word English. It's really annoying. He's an irritating agent.

Q: After Chamber's release, the community initially compared the Valorant agent with Jett due to their excellent combination with the Operator. What are your thoughts on it?

G2 Mixwell: I don't think you can compare it if you're static in a position and have gained a place before, but if you want to play aggressively, it's nothing like Jett can touch instantly from any position.

Chamber needs to have that position first to be able to teleport places and then hold them. I think the Chamber is much more positive than Jett, but both can be used aggressively.

I just think that Jett is much better at being aggressive, and Chamber is much better at being passive.

Edited by Ravi Iyer