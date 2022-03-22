×
Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, where to watch, and more

VCT EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Playoffs (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
Modified Mar 22, 2022 01:50 PM IST
The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Playoffs will commence tonight as the six teams will compete for the final three slots in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik next month.

The sides will be competing in a double-elimination format throughout the event. All the matches will be played in a best-of-three series except the Grand Finals, which will be a best-of-five series.

Riot Games has already revealed the schedule and format of the EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs matches.

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Playoffs details

A total of twelve teams qualified for the EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Group Stage, and from there, only six have made their way through to the Playoffs.

Qualified teams

All twelve teams of Group Stage have been divided into two groups. All the sides have faced five other teams in the same group over the last five weeks. The top three from each group have qualified for the Playoffs.

Here are the final standings of both groups at the end of Group Stage:

Group A standings

  1. FunPlus Phoenix: 4W, 1L - 8 Points
  2. M3 Champions: 4W, 1L - 8 Points
  3. Team Liquid: 3W, 2L - 6 Points
  4. Natus Vincere: 2W, 3L - 4 Points
  5. LDN UTD: 2W, 3L - 4 Points
  6. BIG - : 0W, 5L - 0 Points

Group B standings

  1. Fnatic: 5W, 0L - 10 Points
  2. G2 Esports: 3W, 2L - 6 Points
  3. Guild Esports: 3W, 2L - 6 Points
  4. BBL Esports: 2W, 3L - 4 Points
  5. Acend: 2W, 3L - 4 Points
  6. SuperMassive Blaze: 0W, 5L - 0 Points
Schedule

Here is the complete schedule for the VCT EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Playoffs:

March 22, 2022

  • M3 Champions vs Guild Esports - Upper Round 1 - 8:30pm IST
  • G2 Esports vs Team Liquid - Upper Round 1 - 11:30pm IST

March 23, 2022

  • Fnatic vs TBD - Upper Semi-Finals - 8:30pm IST
  • FunPlus Phoenix vs TBD - Upper Semi-Finals - 11:30pm IST

March 24, 2022

  • TBD - Lower Round 1 - 8:30pm IST
  • TBD - Lower Round 1 - 11:30pm IST
March 25, 2022

  • TBD - Lower Round 2 - 8:30pm IST
  • TBD - Upper Final - 11:30pm IST

March 26, 2022

  • TBD - Lower Final - 8:30pm IST

March 27, 2022

  • TBD - Grand Final - 8:30pm IST

Where to watch?

Valorant fans can enjoy all the matches in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
हिन्दी