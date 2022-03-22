Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, where to watch, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Playoffs will commence tonight as the six teams will compete for the final three slots in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik next month.

The sides will be competing in a double-elimination format throughout the event. All the matches will be played in a best-of-three series except the Grand Finals, which will be a best-of-five series.

Riot Games has already revealed the schedule and format of the EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs matches.

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Playoffs details

A total of twelve teams qualified for the EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Group Stage, and from there, only six have made their way through to the Playoffs.

Qualified teams

All twelve teams of Group Stage have been divided into two groups. All the sides have faced five other teams in the same group over the last five weeks. The top three from each group have qualified for the Playoffs.

Here are the final standings of both groups at the end of Group Stage:

Group A standings

FunPlus Phoenix: 4W, 1L - 8 Points M3 Champions: 4W, 1L - 8 Points Team Liquid: 3W, 2L - 6 Points Natus Vincere: 2W, 3L - 4 Points LDN UTD: 2W, 3L - 4 Points BIG - : 0W, 5L - 0 Points

Group B standings

Fnatic: 5W, 0L - 10 Points G2 Esports: 3W, 2L - 6 Points Guild Esports: 3W, 2L - 6 Points BBL Esports: 2W, 3L - 4 Points Acend: 2W, 3L - 4 Points SuperMassive Blaze: 0W, 5L - 0 Points

Schedule

Here is the complete schedule for the VCT EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Playoffs:

March 22, 2022

M3 Champions vs Guild Esports - Upper Round 1 - 8:30pm IST

G2 Esports vs Team Liquid - Upper Round 1 - 11:30pm IST

March 23, 2022

Fnatic vs TBD - Upper Semi-Finals - 8:30pm IST

FunPlus Phoenix vs TBD - Upper Semi-Finals - 11:30pm IST

March 24, 2022

TBD - Lower Round 1 - 8:30pm IST

TBD - Lower Round 1 - 11:30pm IST

March 25, 2022

TBD - Lower Round 2 - 8:30pm IST

TBD - Upper Final - 11:30pm IST

March 26, 2022

TBD - Lower Final - 8:30pm IST

March 27, 2022

TBD - Grand Final - 8:30pm IST

Where to watch?

Valorant fans can enjoy all the matches in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

