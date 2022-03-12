Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Reykjavik Masters 2022 Masters 1: All Circuit Points distributions revealed

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Masters is set to return to Reykjavik once again in 2022. The first international Valorant LAN event of the year will be hosted in the capital of Iceland from April 10 to 24.

Riot has also revealed the Circuit Points distribution for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour Stage-1 Reykjavik Masters. Here is everything you need to know about the Circuit Points distribution.

Valorant Champions Tour Reykjavik Masters winner will receive 750 Circuit Points

In 2021, Reykjavik got the opportunity to host the first international Valorant LAN event, and North American side Sentinels emerged as the tournament winners. The tournament received a massive response from the fans, as they enjoyed every bit of it.

However, Riot wants to return to Iceland once again for the VCT 2022 Stage-1 Masters next month. A total of 12 teams from different regions will compete in the event. Here is the slot distribution for the upcoming Masters:

2 slots for NA

1 slot for BR

1 slot for LATAM

1 slot for SA (LATAM and Brazil will compete for a second slot prior to each Masters)

1 slot for Korea

3 slots for EMEA

2 slots for SEA (SEA region will include South Asia and Oceania)

1 slot for Japan

All the participating teams will be rewarded with Circuit Points. Teams with the most Circuit Points holders at the end of the year will make their way through to the Valorant Champions 2022. Riot has already announced the Circuit Points distributions for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Reykjavik Masters.

1st Place: 750 Circuit Points

2nd Place: 500 Circuit Points

3rd Place: 400 Circuit Points

4th Place: 300 Circuit Points

5th-6th Place: 250 Circuit Points

7th-8th Place: 200 Circuit Points

9th-10th Place: 150 Circuit Points

11th-12th Place: 125 Circuit Points

However, things will be slightly different for the Stage-2 Masters. Here are the Circuit Points distributions for the event:

1st Place: 1000 Circuit Points

2nd Place: 750 Circuit Points

3rd Place: 500 Circuit Points

4th Place: 400 Circuit Points

5th-6th Place: 300 Circuit Points

7th-8th Place: 250 Circuit Points

9th-10th Place: 200 Circuit Points

11th-12th Place: 150 Circuit Points

Fans are eagerly waiting for the first international Valorant LAN event next month. It will be interesting to see which region comes out top this time after the domination of EMEA last year.

