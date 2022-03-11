Riot to host Valorant Champions Tour Masters 1 in Reykjavik yet again in 2022

Valorant is one of the most thriving esports scenes in the gaming world right now. As it nears the conclusion of regional tournaments around the world, the VCT will be taking its first international step for 2022.

The Valorant Champions Tour is broken down into three different stages, namely the Challengers, Masters, and Champions. To get through, players must first cross the hurdles of the open qualifiers called Challengers to make their way into the Masters. Players will only get two opportunities to get into the Masters that will take place in April and July.

Recently, Riot Games made an official announcement regarding their first VCT Masters of 2022, which is coming in April.

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters is going to Reykjavik in 2022

The VCT Masters is a showdown between all the top-tier esports Valorant teams around the world to earn spots for the Champions 2022. The entire Masters will be held in two stages, which have their own separate Challengers.

The VCT Stage 1 Masters will kick off on April 10, 2022 in Reykjavik and will last till April 24, 2022. During this time, players will be able to see all their favorite teams compete against each other to take the title of Valorant Masters.

In 2022, Riot Games still holds its goal of having a tournament live for its viewers. However, due to the lack of confidence in safely hosting LAN events, the company will be taking the tournament to Iceland yet again for favorable LAN conditions.

Another reason why Riot Games is taking the tournament to Iceland is because of their familiarity with the region and favorable timezone that allows ease of scheduling for online viewers.

The organizers also revealed their plans for VCT 2022’s point system and explained how it is different. Unlike last year, this year’s VCT point system will be heavily based on international events.

If a team performs exceptionally well in the Masters 1 and 2 but ends up losing, it can get a wildcard entry through the Last Chance Qualifiers in August 2022.

