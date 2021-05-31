Sentinels win Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik; beat Fnatic 3-0 in the Grand Finals

Sentinels have been crowned winners of Valorant Champions Tour Masters, Reykjavik. The North American side defeated Fnatic in the Grand Finals to claim the title in the very first Valorant International LAN event.

Sentinels reached the Grand Finals without losing a single match in the tournament. They beat Nuturn Gaming in the Upper Bracket Finals and secured their place in the grand finals.

Fnatic dropped to the Lower-Bracket after losing to Sentinels in the Upper-Bracket Round 1 tie. But the EMEA side found their way back to the Grand Finals to set up a rematch after beating every team in their path.

The two teams faced each other in the Grand Finals, and Sentinels clinched a hard fought victory over their EMEA opposition.

HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE! 🏆



THE UNDEFEATED KINGS TAKE IT HOME FOR NORTH AMERICA! #VALORANTMasters | @Sentinels pic.twitter.com/wiLqfUsaz9 — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 30, 2021

Sentinels vs Fnatic, Grand Finals, Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik:

Sentinels and Fnatic faced each other in a best-of-five tie in the Grand Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

The sequence of five Valorant maps that were selected for the final following the map veto process was:

Split

Bind

Haven

Icebox

Ascent

Sentinels vs Fnatic selected maps (Image via Valorant Champions Tour/YouTube)

Map 1: Split

Sentinels started the game as the aggressors and secured 7 rounds in the first half. Fnatic also took 7 rounds in their favor after the side swap. However, Sentinels took 5 more rounds and sent the match into the overtime. Sentinels took the first 2 rounds in the overtime and won the match.

Sentinels 14-12 Fnatic

entinels vs Fnatic Map 1 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

Map 2: Bind

Fnatic started the game as the attackers and secured 8 rounds in their favor. But in the second half, Sentinels pulled up a massive comeback seucring 8 rounds in their favor. However, Fnatic took 4 more rounds and sent the game into overtime once more. They kept going back & forth a couple of times, and Sentinels finally took 2 rounds back to back, securing a 2-0 lead in the Grand Finals.

Sentinels 16-14 Fnatic

entinels vs Fnatic Map 2 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

Map 3: Haven

Sentinels started the game as the aggressor and dominated the first half securing 9 rounds in their favor. after the side swap, Fnatic almost pulled off a comeback securing 8 rounds in their favor. However, Sentinels secured 4 more rounds, winning the tie and the championship with a 3-0 scoreline.

Sentinels 13-11 Fnatic

entinels vs Fnatic Map 3 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

It was disappointing for Fnatic to come so close but finishing second in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

It was a hell of a run. GG @FNATIC. 👊



We'll see you soon again in Stage 3! #VALORANTMasters pic.twitter.com/XRaZL48oGJ — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Sentinels won the championship, dominating all of the competition. The North American side won the tournament without losing a single map in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.