Sentinels clean sweep Fnatic to kick off Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik journey

Sentinels began their Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik sojourn by easing past Fnatic 2-0. The champions of the VCT 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers Finals had qualified for the VCT Masters from the North American region.

Fnatic had earlier won against KRÜ Esports in the Upper Bracket Play-In tie in the inaugural match of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. As a result, Sentinels faced Fnatic in their first match of the event and began their journey with a comprehensive victory.

Not only can @Sentinels talk the talk, they can walk the walk! #VALORANTMasters pic.twitter.com/YStm1zWBuH — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 26, 2021

Sentinels vs Fnatic, Upper Bracket Round 1, Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

The teams played a best-of-three tie in the Upper Bracket Round 1 tie of the VCT Masters. The three Valorant maps selected by Sentinels and Fnatic following the map veto process were:

Icebox

Haven

Ascent

Sentinels vs Fnatic selected maps (Image via Valorant Champions Tour/YouTube)

Map 1: Icebox

Sentinels started the match as the defenders on Icebox and secured six rounds in the first half, while Fnatic won five games after the side's swap. But the former notched the seven rounds needed and took the lead in the tie.

Sentinels 13-11 Fnatic

Sentinels vs Fnatic Map 1 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

Map 2: Haven

Sentinels started as defenders on Haven and secured eight rounds in the first half, but after the side swap, Fnatic took six games. However, the former clinched five more matches for themselves and won the tie 2-0.

Sentinels 13-10 Fnatic

Sentinels vs Fnatic Map 2 scorecard (Image via vlr.gg)

WE DO THIS FOR NA! pic.twitter.com/lQzN85Qmns — Sentinels (@Sentinels) May 25, 2021

Fnatic has now dropped to the Lower-Bracket and will face the winner between X10 Esports and Crazy Raccoon in the Lower-Bracket Round 2 tie.

Sentinels qualified for the Upper Bracket Semi-finals, facing Team Vikings to secure their place in the Upper Bracket Final.

Both North American teams, Sentinels and Version 1, won against their EMEA opponents today. It will be interesting to see how the latter sides respond to this in the later stages of the competition.