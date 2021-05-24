Fnatic kicks off Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik with a 2-0 win against KRÜ Esports

Fnatic started their journey at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik with a comprehensive win against KRÜ Esports.

Fnatic qualified for Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik as they were the runners-up in the VCT 2021: EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Finals. They lost against Team Liquid in the final and secured the second position in VCT 2021: EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Finals.

KRÜ Esports was the champions of LATAM South and they defeated LATAM North's winner, Infinity Esports, at the VCT 2021: LATAM Stage 2 Challengers' final to cement their place in the VCT Masters Reykjavik.

Fnatic and KRÜ Esports faced each other in the inaugural match of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik and Fnatic started the journey with a good note.

The first win of #VALORANTMasters goes to @FNATIC!



They'll be moving on to play @Sentinels tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7NmQdbvm8l — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 24, 2021

Fnatic VS KRÜ Esports, Upper Bracket Play-In, Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik:

Fnatic and KRÜ Esports faced each other in a best-of-three tie in the Upper Bracket Play-in of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

The three Valorant maps that were selected for the final following the map veto process were:

Haven

Icebox

Ascent

Fnatic VS KRÜ Esports Selected Map[Image Via YouTube/Valorant Champions Tour]

Map 1: Haven

Fnatic started the game as the attackers and secured 10 rounds in the first half. KRÜ Esports took 3 rounds after the side swap. But Fnatic secured 3 more rounds and took the lead in the tie.

Fnatic 13-5 KRÜ Esports

Fnatic VS KRÜ Esports Map 1 Scorecard[Image Via vlr.gg]

Map 2: Icebox

Fnatic started the game as the aggressor on Icebox and secured 10 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, KRÜ Esports took 2 rounds, but Fnatic secured 3 more rounds and won the best-of-3 tie with a 2-0 scoreline.

Fnatic 13-4 KRÜ Esports

Fnatic VS KRÜ Esports Map 2 Scorecard[Image Via vlr.gg]

KRÜ Esports have dropped to the Lower-Bracket and will face the loser between Version 1 and Crazy Raccoon in the Lower-Bracket Round 1 tie.

Fnatic progressed to the Upper Bracket Round 1 with this win and will face Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 2 Challengers champion Sentinels to qualify for the Upper Bracket Semi-final.