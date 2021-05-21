VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík Schedule

VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík, the first-ever international Valorant LAN tournament, will happen between May 24th and 30th.

Ten qualified teams from seven different regions will be competing against each other in Reykjavík, Iceland. Ten teams were directly seeded into the second round from two regions: North America and Europe. However, to avoid inter-regional matches in the initial rounds, the rest of the teams were randomly seeded to the opposite sides of the bracket.

The teams are arriving and things are heating up in Iceland. Here's everything you need to know about #ValorantMasters Reykjavik, kicking off on May 24th https://t.co/NThxrUeLsz — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 16, 2021

Below is the list of the teams participating in the VCT Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavík, Iceland.

North America: Sentinels and Version1

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa): Team Liquid and Fnatic

Korea: NUTURN Gaming

LATAM (Latin America): KRÜ Esports

Southeast Asia (Thailand): X10 Esports

Japan: Crazy Raccoon

Brazil: Team Vikings and Sharks Esports

Full schedule & latest details of VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík

The VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík has a double-elimination bracket initially. Apart from the Grand Final, all matches will be played in a best-of-three format. The Grand Final of the VCT Stage 2 Masters will be a best-of-five series.

VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík brackets (Image via Riot Games)

Day 1 - May 24 (Monday) - 8 AM PDT

Upper Bracket 1st and 2nd Round

Fnatic vs KRÜ Esports

Version1 vs Crazy Raccoon

Day 2 - May 25 (Tuesday) - 8 AM PDT

Upper Bracket 2nd Round

Team Vikings vs X10 Esports

Sharks Esports vs NUTURN Gaming

Sentinels vs TBD

Team Liquid vs TBD

Day 3 - May 26 (Wednesday) - 8 AM PDT

Lower Bracket - 1st Round and Upper Bracket

Day 4 - May 27 (Thursday) - 8 AM PDT

Upper Bracket - 3rd Round and Lower Bracket - 3rd Round

Day 5 - May 28 (Friday) - 8 AM PDT

Lower Bracket - 3rd Round and Upper Bracket Final

Day 6 - May 29 (Saturday) - 10 AM PDT

Lower Bracket 4th Round and Lower Bracket Final

Day 7 - May 30 (Sunday) - 10 AM PDT

Finals

This is the global stage now. It’s time to evolve or...



Tune-in to #VALORANTMasters Reykjavík. May 24-30. pic.twitter.com/8sgs56WqoK — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 20, 2021

A few more days remain for VCT Stage 2 Masters to kick off in Reykjavík, Iceland. Players have already reached their destination. Fans and the audience will witness their favorite teams and players competing for the $600,000 in prizing and points. They can witness the VCT Stage 2 Masters live streams from Valorant’s Twitch and YouTube channels.