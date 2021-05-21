VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík Schedule

VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík, the first-ever international Valorant LAN tournament, will happen between May 24th and 30th.
Ten qualified teams from seven different regions will be competing against each other in Reykjavík, Iceland. Ten teams were directly seeded into the second round from two regions: North America and Europe. However, to avoid inter-regional matches in the initial rounds, the rest of the teams were randomly seeded to the opposite sides of the bracket.
Below is the list of the teams participating in the VCT Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavík, Iceland.
- North America: Sentinels and Version1
- EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa): Team Liquid and Fnatic
- Korea: NUTURN Gaming
- LATAM (Latin America): KRÜ Esports
- Southeast Asia (Thailand): X10 Esports
- Japan: Crazy Raccoon
- Brazil: Team Vikings and Sharks Esports
Full schedule & latest details of VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík
The VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík has a double-elimination bracket initially. Apart from the Grand Final, all matches will be played in a best-of-three format. The Grand Final of the VCT Stage 2 Masters will be a best-of-five series.
Day 1 - May 24 (Monday) - 8 AM PDT
Upper Bracket 1st and 2nd Round
- Fnatic vs KRÜ Esports
- Version1 vs Crazy Raccoon
Day 2 - May 25 (Tuesday) - 8 AM PDT
Upper Bracket 2nd Round
- Team Vikings vs X10 Esports
- Sharks Esports vs NUTURN Gaming
- Sentinels vs TBD
- Team Liquid vs TBD
Day 3 - May 26 (Wednesday) - 8 AM PDT
Lower Bracket - 1st Round and Upper Bracket
Day 4 - May 27 (Thursday) - 8 AM PDT
Upper Bracket - 3rd Round and Lower Bracket - 3rd Round
Day 5 - May 28 (Friday) - 8 AM PDT
Lower Bracket - 3rd Round and Upper Bracket Final
Day 6 - May 29 (Saturday) - 10 AM PDT
Lower Bracket 4th Round and Lower Bracket Final
Day 7 - May 30 (Sunday) - 10 AM PDT
Finals
A few more days remain for VCT Stage 2 Masters to kick off in Reykjavík, Iceland. Players have already reached their destination. Fans and the audience will witness their favorite teams and players competing for the $600,000 in prizing and points. They can witness the VCT Stage 2 Masters live streams from Valorant’s Twitch and YouTube channels.