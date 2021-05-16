Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavík: Rules, brackets, prize pool, and more

Riot Games have finally announced the brackets, structure, and prize pool for their upcoming Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavík, Iceland.

This will be the first international Valorant tournament since the game's release in June 2020, and Riot will not be pulling any punches in their efforts to make it one of the most successful events of the year.

The Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters will take place in Reykjavík, Iceland (Image via Riot Games)

The developers recently revealed the rulebook for the upcoming competition. The 10 best teams from around the world will be facing off against each other in a double-elimination tournament for a piece of the $600,000 prize pool.

Each of the matches in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters will be a best-of-three, apart from the grand finals, which will be a best-of-five.

Schedule for Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavík

The teams are arriving and things are heating up in Iceland. Here's everything you need to know about #ValorantMasters Reykjavik, kicking off on May 24th https://t.co/NThxrUeLsz — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 16, 2021

The seeding draws for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavík consist of two randomized draws.

The teams who were the first seed from NA and EMEA will be included in the first draw, while the rest will be in the second draw.

Top ten teams across the world will face off against each other in a double-elimination tournament (Image via Riot Games)

The first two matches of the tournament, which will be held on May 24, will see Europes Fnatic going up against KRU Esports, while Version1 will face Crazy Racoons.

Here are all the details of the schedule for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavík:

Day one — Monday, May 24

Two play-in rounds and one upper round match

Day two — Tuesday, May 25

Three upper round one matches

Day three — Wednesday, May 26

Two lower round one matches and one upper round (semis) match

Day four — Thursday, May 27

One upper round two match and two lower round two matches

Day five — Friday, May 28

Two lower round three matches and one upper final match

Day six — Saturday, May 29

One lower semi match and two lower final matches

Day seven — Sunday, May 30

Grand final

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavík prize pool distribution

Teams will be battling it out for a piece of the $600,000 prize pool (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters will feature a prize pool of $600,000. Every participating team is guaranteed to receive a piece of the pie by the end of the competition.

The minimum prize is $15,000, while the team which comes first will be receiving $200,000.

Prizepool distribution:

First: $200,000.00

Second: $100,000.00

Third: $80,000.00

Fourth: $60,000.00

Fifth: $40,000.00

Sixth: $40,000.00

Seventh: $25,000.00

Eighth: $25,000.00

Ninth: $15,000.00

10th: $15,000.00

Other things to keep in mind for Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavík

After conferring with pro players globally, in the interest of competitive integrity, Breeze has been removed from the map rotation at Masters Reykjavik.



Considering the overlap with Challenger Playoffs and travel to Iceland, 4 weeks is not enough time to practice a new map. — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 4, 2021

The Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters will be played on patch 2.09. However, the new map Breeze will not be a part of the rotation.

Venue for Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavík (Image via Riot Games)

To keep competitive integrity intact, many teams and professional players have raised their concerns about having Breeze for the competition.

Hence, Riot will be removing it from the rotation, and the map will not have its international debut just yet.