Breeze removed from map rotation and will not feature in Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik

Breeze, in Valorant, has been live for only over a week, and there have been many in the community who have been calling it the best map of the shooter by far.

Unfortunately, Breeze will not make its appearance in competitive play just yet. And though fan expectations were high after seeing their favorite Valorant professionals duke it in on the new tropical setting, they will have to wait a bit longer to see it in competitive play. Breeze has been taken out of the rotation for VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik.

After conferring with pro players globally, in the interest of competitive integrity, Breeze has been removed from the map rotation at Masters Reykjavik.



In a recent tweet, the official Valorant Champions Tour handle came out with a message stating,

“After conferring with pro players globally, in the interest of competitive integrity, Breeze has been removed from the map rotation at Masters Reykjavik. Considering the overlap with Challenger Playoffs and travel to Iceland, 4 weeks is not enough time to practice a new map.”

Well, it would have been great if Breeze finally did get to feature in Reykjavik, Iceland. However, competitive fairness does come first, and if the professional players are not happy with the amount of time that they are getting to practice on the map, then it is wiser to take it out of the pool.

During the map's launch last month, Alex Francois from Valorant Esports League Operatioad said:

“The 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour Stage 2 - Masters in Reykjavik, Iceland will include VALORANT’s newest map, Breeze, in competitive play. With six maps in rotation, we’ll be introducing a new map veto and selection process that will take place ahead of each match.”

Unfortunately, even though Riot intended to debut the map during the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik, they will not be able to move forward with the plan as the participating professional players are against Breeze being in rotation.

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters is all set to start on May 24th and will go on till the 30th.