Shroud believes Breeze is the best map in Valorant so far 

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek has been extremely regular with his Valorant streams, and according to his recent post, he is a massive fan of the new map Breeze.

The map was rolled out just a few days back, and since its arrival, Shroud has been grinding regularly to understand its mechanics.

At first glance, Breeze seems pretty complicated because it has many open areas. Moreover, it has a lot of free space, which makes it tough for players to cover every corner.

Be that as it may, it also boasts narrow pathways and corridors that connect both the sites that need to be controlled along with the massive middle area.

Despite its complexity, it has become a popular choice among both players and streamers. So much so, Shroud described it as "the best map they’ve ever made" and explained why in his recent stream.

“The synergy between all the characters and sh*t is huge. You don’t just have one smoke blocking a hallway, and you’re good to go. You need to work together [and] use real utility to take a site.”

The Canadian streamer also stated that Breeze sets a pedestal on which future maps should be based. However, he also pointed out that it is a map that will be more favorable among top players and professionals.

“I think all the top players are going to love it, and everyone else is going to hate it. It’s a little worrisome because I think it’s the best map they’ve ever made. So, if it gets bad feedback, then they might not ever make a map like it again.”

Every map in Valorant has some interesting features. Breeze, too, has distinct qualities but players feel that there are a lot of angles that need to be covered. It is possible that the devs might tweak certain aspects of it to make it enjoyable for casual players too.

Shroud is the 3rd most followed user on Twitch

The former CS: GO pro is popular for streaming a wide range of titles, including PUBG, CoD: Warzone, and Valorant. He was also a massive part of OfflineTV's Rust server.

Be that as it may, his Valorant streams attract huge numbers as the "human aimbot" is often seen trying different agents. His streams are very informative for players trying to make it to the professional level.

Shroud also has a close understanding of the mechanics of the game, the weapons, and the abilities of the agents. While Shroud hasn't officially revealed his favorite agent, he is seen playing with Jett, Viper, and Astra.