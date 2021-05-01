“She’ll hide the body if you need her to”: Pokimane reflects on living with Valkyrae and xChocobars

Popular streamer Pokimane could be moving back into the OfflineTV house to produce more content, according to recent reports. She also reflected on her flatmates in a “very personal” Q&A on her secondary YouTube channel.

Pokimane got quite emotional and reflected on her friendship with her roommates because she “loves them so much.”

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, Imane "Pokimane" Anys, Janet "xChocobars" Rose, and "Celine" have been living together for a while. However, all good things come to an end, and the four friends are moving on for several reasons, including the address being leaked by stalkers.

Pokimane described Valkyrae as a “super protective” friend in the video. She also had this to say about her:

“She’ll hide the body if you need her to. She’s that kind of friend. I appreciate her so much.”

The Canadian streamer described xChocobars as an "extremely hilarious friend" who always looks at the best interests of her friends.

Celine is “like the therapist of [their] friend group," said Pokimane. Pokimane reiterated that despite the lease expiring, the four will continue to be extremely good friends.

Is Valkyrae moving to Las Vegas?

One of Pokimane's roommates, Valkyrae, recently took a trip to Las Vegas where Sykkuno and most of her other friends live.

While she admitted that this was an impromptu plan, the American comedian and one of her very good friends, Ryan Higa, believes that he has cemented the path for her to move to Las Vegas.

Valkyrae has managed to keep everything under wraps so far. However, her move out of Pokimane's house has added fuel to the theory that she might be shifting to Las Vegas to be closer to her friends.

Ryan "Nigahiga" Higa revealed via a recent stream that he, along with Valkyrae, also plan on taking Sykkuno to a strip club during the meet-up.

The American comedian also highlighted several problems with the idea cause of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but reiterated that the group leaves no chance at taking light jabs at each other.

Valkyrae seems to have made up her mind about her next location. It will be fascinating to see where Pokimane's headed.