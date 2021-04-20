"He has done s**t that people get permabanned for": Owner of the NoPixel GTA RP server weighs in on xQc's 4th ban from the server 

Félix Lengyel, better known by his online alias xQc, has been in the news lately for his controversial participation in the NoPixel GTA RP server. He also received his fourth and the longest ban just yesterday.

Also read: Valkyrae outlines problems with YouTube streaming; leaves fans wondering about potential return to Twitch

Speaking on the subject, the owner of the server was quick to state that the variety streamer has been holding on to a pretty thin thread since his first ban.

This is what he said:

"He (xQc) has done s**t that people get perma banned for just like that. While this one is nowhere near bad as the other ones..you know I mean like he was already sitting on his last thread."

Be that as it may, the owner of the private server also pointed out that he has been taking xQc's side to see if the admins can figure things out with the Canadian streamer.

Unfortunately, that might be coming to an end as the owner believes that xQc's behavior has become more of a pattern and it is getting difficult to take his side on the same matter.

The Canadian streamer has been streaming the title regularly since its update in February this year. Sadly, his relationship with the other roleplayers and negligence of the rules of the server have landed him in turbulent waters yet again.

Advertisement

Why was xQc banned from the GTA RP server for the 4th time?

The variety streamer has had a rocky relationship with other roleplayers. He received his third ban after he convinced his honest patrons to intrude in the streams of other streamers to protest against what he deemed to be an unfair ruling.

This clearly didn't sit well with the admins who handed him a ban which ended on April 12. Sadly, xQc received his fourth and longest ban, which will see him step away from the server for a month.

Apparently, xQc talked about the bans of other players while being arrested on the server. Moreover, he dropped a gun when he was already dead, and ended up abusing the vehicle scuff. All these activities violate the server’s rules and naturally led to a ban.

Also read: What events are returning to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in May 2021?

Several streamers, including Sykkuno and suumit1g, shared their two cents on the subject.

xQc, on the flip side, has already expressed his disappointment with the decision. He believes he wasn't at fault and is willing to accept a permanent ban from the server if found guilty.

Advertisement

This is what he said:

“I will exchange my thirty-day ban for a permaban if they find one instance of me misusing the game’s feature, vehicle scuff. That’s it. I’m doing it!”

Even if his ban is overturned, it is possible that the community might not see xQc return to the RP server. The Canadian streamer believes that there is a possible bias against him.

Even though the variety streamer streams a lot of other titles, the GTA server enabled him to become the most watched Twitch streamer of 2021.