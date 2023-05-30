It's 2025, and the GTA 5 cheats Xbox One list is still as important as it was back in 2014. Whether someone wants to get a car or get an instant health boost, there's one cheat code for every Xbox player. Rockstar is one of the few Triple-A studios that still gives the option to use cheats which has become one of the most remarkable aspects of the Grand Theft Auto series.

While these cheat codes for Xbox One are technically the same as other versions of the game, Xbox players are recommended to save the game before using them.

That being said, this article shares the GTA 5 cheats Xbox One list that can easily be entered using the controller.

GTA 5 Cheats Xbox One: Cheat codes list

An official announcement image of Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Below is a complete GTA V cheats Xbox One list that players can use in 2025 and beyond. These cheat codes are likely to stay the same as long as the game is playable and their functions won't change by the developer Rockstar Games.

They can enter the following cheat codes using the digital pad and buttons on an Xbox One controller:

1) GTA 5 cheats Xbox One: Player/character

Invincibility : RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y Max Health and Armor : B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB Raise Wanted Level : RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Lower Wanted Level : RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT Fast Run : Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X Fast Swim : LEFT LEFT LB RIGHT RIGHT RT LEFT LT RIGHT

: LEFT LEFT LB RIGHT RIGHT RT LEFT LT RIGHT Recharge Ability : A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A Give Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB Skyfall: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

2) GTA 5 cheats Xbox One: Weapons and other useful stuff

Weapons : Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LBSuper JumpLEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RTMoon GravityLEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LBSuper JumpLEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RTMoon GravityLEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT Explosive Melee : RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT Explosive Bullets : RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB Flaming Bullets : LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB Slow Motion Aim : X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A Drunk Mode: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

3) GTA 5 cheats Xbox One: Game modifiers and weather effects

Change Weather : RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X Slidey Cars : Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB Slow Motion: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

4) GTA 5 cheats Xbox One: Cars and other vehicles

Spawn Buzzard : B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y Spawn Comet : RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB Spawn Sanchez : B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB Spawn Trashmaster : B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT Spawn Limo : RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT Spawn Stunt Plane : B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y Spawn Caddy : B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A Spawn Rapid GT: RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

GT: RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT Spawn Duster : RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB Spawn PCJ - 600 : RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

- : RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

All of the aforementioned cheat codes for GTA 5's Xbox One version are incredibly easy to use and offer a wide range of elements to the players, without much effort. Any platform user can use them after booting the game and alter their experience in new and exciting ways.

FAQ about the GTA 5 cheats Xbox One list:

Does the GTA 5 Cheats Xbox One list still work in 2025?

Yes, all of the aforementioned GTA 5 cheat codes on Xbox One are still working in 2025; however, only in story mode.

Will these GTA 5 cheat codes Xbox One list work in 2026?

Yes, the codes should work in 2026 as well.

