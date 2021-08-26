Create
List of all GTA 5 phone cheat codes

Invincibility is one of the more interesting cheat codes that GTA 5 players can use (Image via WackyW3irdo)
Modified Aug 25, 2021, 07:05 PM ET

The useful thing about phone cheat codes in GTA 5 is that they're the same across multiple platforms.

The one bad thing about phone cheat codes is that they weren't available in the original versions of GTA 5; they were only introduced in the Enhanced edition. That means that players on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC users have access to it while PS3 and Xbox 360 users don't.

Regular cheat codes still exist in GTA 5. However, those differ from platform to platform, so using a universal cheat code like some phone numbers makes it incredibly convenient. The cheat codes aren't too radically different from what players can expect from a GTA game.

All GTA 5 phone cheat codes

GTA 5 players should remember that they can always enter cheat codes via the original method for their respective platforms. Using phone cheats is just an alternative. Either way, the cheat codes are identical to one another, so players can use whatever method they prefer.

Just to reiterate, these phone cheats only work on the Enhanced Edition of GTA 5. It will not work on the PS3 or Xbox 360 versions.

Spawn vehicle cheat codes

Players could spawn a Trashmaster if they wanted to (Image via Rockstar Games)
Spawning vehicles are a staple within the GTA series. GTA 5 is no different in this regard, as it has over a dozen vehicles that the player can spawn at any given time. Some of these vehicles do have requirements, however.

Cheat codePhone number
Spawn BMX1-999-226-348
Spawn Buzzard Attack Chopper1-999-289-9633
Spawn Caddy1-999-465-3461
Spawn Comet1-999-266-38
Spawn Dodo (after doing Sea Plane)1-999-398-4628
Spawn Duke O'Death (after doing Duel)1-999-332-84227
Spawn Duster1-999-359-77729
Spawn Kraken (after doing the Wildlife Photography Challenge)1-999-282-2537

Naturally, there are even more vehicle cheat codes that players can utilize via their phones. This selection doesn't involve any requirements. Otherwise, these codes work the same as the section before it.

Cheat codePhone number
Spawn Mallard
1-999-227-678-676
Spawn PCJ-6001-999-762-538
Spawn Rapid GT1-999-727-4348
Spawn Sanchez1-999-633-7623
Spawn Stretch
1-999-846-39663
Spawn Trashmaster1-999-872-433

Player cheat codes

Explosive melee attacks (Image via outsidexbox)
These cheat codes are useful for GTA 5 players that wish to mess around with some effects. Something like being drunk can be triggered anywhere, which makes these codes fun to mess around with.

Cheat code Phone number
All weapons1-999-866-587
Black cellphone1-999-367-3767
Super jump1-999-467-8648
Drunk1-999-547-867
Explosive melee attacks1-999-444-439
Explosive ammo
1-999-468-42637
Faster run
1-999-228-2463
Faster swim
1-999-468-44557
Flaming bullets
1-999-462-363-4279

Naturally, there are even more cheat codes for the player to use in GTA 5 via their phones. The following cheat codes are less gimmicky than the previous ones. Invincibility only lasts for five minutes, so players might have to re-enter it a few times.

Cheat codePhone number
Max Armor & Health1-999-887-853
Invincibility1-999-724-654-5537
Lower Wanted Level1-999-529-93787
Parachute1-999-759-3483
Raise Wanted Level1-999-384-48483
Recharge Special Ability1-999-769-3787
Slow Motion Aim1-999-332-3393

Miscellaneous cheat codes

Skyfall is the most infamous example (Image via Rockstar Games)
These are the last cheat codes in GTA 5 that a player can enter via their phone. It includes all sorts of random effects that wouldn't qualify in the previous sections.

Cheat codePhone number
Director Mode1-999-578-25368
Change the weather1-999-625-348-7246
Low gravity1-999-356-2837
Skyfall1-999-759-3255
Slippery cars1-999-766-9329
Slow motion1-999-756-966

That's it for GTA 5 cheat codes. Who knows what new cheat codes the Expanded and Enhanced Edition could possibly introduce.

