List of all GTA 5 phone cheat codes

The useful thing about phone cheat codes in GTA 5 is that they're the same across multiple platforms.

The one bad thing about phone cheat codes is that they weren't available in the original versions of GTA 5; they were only introduced in the Enhanced edition. That means that players on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC users have access to it while PS3 and Xbox 360 users don't.

Regular cheat codes still exist in GTA 5. However, those differ from platform to platform, so using a universal cheat code like some phone numbers makes it incredibly convenient. The cheat codes aren't too radically different from what players can expect from a GTA game.

All GTA 5 phone cheat codes

GTA 5 players should remember that they can always enter cheat codes via the original method for their respective platforms. Using phone cheats is just an alternative. Either way, the cheat codes are identical to one another, so players can use whatever method they prefer.

Just to reiterate, these phone cheats only work on the Enhanced Edition of GTA 5. It will not work on the PS3 or Xbox 360 versions.

Spawn vehicle cheat codes

Players could spawn a Trashmaster if they wanted to (Image via Rockstar Games)

Spawning vehicles are a staple within the GTA series. GTA 5 is no different in this regard, as it has over a dozen vehicles that the player can spawn at any given time. Some of these vehicles do have requirements, however.

Cheat code Phone number Spawn BMX 1-999-226-348 Spawn Buzzard Attack Chopper 1-999-289-9633 Spawn Caddy 1-999-465-3461 Spawn Comet 1-999-266-38 Spawn Dodo (after doing Sea Plane) 1-999-398-4628 Spawn Duke O'Death (after doing Duel) 1-999-332-84227 Spawn Duster 1-999-359-77729 Spawn Kraken (after doing the Wildlife Photography Challenge) 1-999-282-2537

Naturally, there are even more vehicle cheat codes that players can utilize via their phones. This selection doesn't involve any requirements. Otherwise, these codes work the same as the section before it.

Cheat code Phone number Spawn Mallard

1-999-227-678-676

Spawn PCJ-600 1-999-762-538 Spawn Rapid GT 1-999-727-4348 Spawn Sanchez 1-999-633-7623 Spawn Stretch

1-999-846-39663

Spawn Trashmaster 1-999-872-433

Player cheat codes

Explosive melee attacks (Image via outsidexbox)

These cheat codes are useful for GTA 5 players that wish to mess around with some effects. Something like being drunk can be triggered anywhere, which makes these codes fun to mess around with.

Cheat code Phone number All weapons 1-999-866-587 Black cellphone 1-999-367-3767 Super jump 1-999-467-8648 Drunk 1-999-547-867 Explosive melee attacks 1-999-444-439

Explosive ammo

1-999-468-42637

Faster run

1-999-228-2463

Faster swim

1-999-468-44557

Flaming bullets

1-999-462-363-4279



Naturally, there are even more cheat codes for the player to use in GTA 5 via their phones. The following cheat codes are less gimmicky than the previous ones. Invincibility only lasts for five minutes, so players might have to re-enter it a few times.

Cheat code Phone number Max Armor & Health 1-999-887-853 Invincibility 1-999-724-654-5537 Lower Wanted Level 1-999-529-93787 Parachute 1-999-759-3483 Raise Wanted Level 1-999-384-48483

Recharge Special Ability 1-999-769-3787 Slow Motion Aim 1-999-332-3393

Miscellaneous cheat codes

Skyfall is the most infamous example (Image via Rockstar Games)

These are the last cheat codes in GTA 5 that a player can enter via their phone. It includes all sorts of random effects that wouldn't qualify in the previous sections.

Cheat code Phone number Director Mode 1-999-578-25368 Change the weather 1-999-625-348-7246 Low gravity 1-999-356-2837 Skyfall 1-999-759-3255 Slippery cars 1-999-766-9329 Slow motion 1-999-756-966

That's it for GTA 5 cheat codes. Who knows what new cheat codes the Expanded and Enhanced Edition could possibly introduce.

