The GTA Online LS Tags locations are quite tricky to find, yet reward handsomely. This brand new daily event allows players to equip a Spray Can and spray over five different posters across Los Santos and Blaine County. The activity seems to be inspired by Grand Theft Auto San Andreas' popular gang tags feature.

The developer Rockstar Games is going to make five such posters available every day at different locations, but to unlock this event, you must first collect a Spray Can from any one of its 30 spawn locations across the map.

To help players, this article shares all of the GTA Online LS Tags Locations for today, along with the Spray Can map.

All 5 GTA Online LS Tags locations today (August 21, 2024)

You can collect a Spray Can from baskets like this (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Gtamen)

After obtaining a Spray Can (whose 30 spawn locations have been mentioned later in the article), head over to the available LS Tags Locations and spray over posters to get rewarded with cash and RP. Spraying over each poster pays cash and RP, and a decent bonus is rewarded for spraying over all five posters for the day.

Trending

Here are all five LS Tags locations in GTA Online today or GTA Online Spray Paint locations as of August 21, 2024:

1) GTA Online LS Tags Locations #1

First LS Tags poster location (Image via Rockstar Games)

Today, the first LS Tags poster is also located near the Vinewood Hills. Players can find the spray location on the off-road area between West Galileo Avenue and Marlowe Drive, which is not well connected by the road, so reaching it with any off-road vehicle is recommended.

2) GTA Online LS Tags Locations #2

Second LS Tags poster location (Image via Rockstar Games)

The second LS Tags poster can be found near Vinewood Bowl, an amphitheater located in Vinewood Hills. Well connected directly to the roads, the Spray Paint location won't be difficult to find by going through Los Santos Freeway and taking a left turn towards the mentioned area.

3) GTA Online LS Tags Locations #3

Third LS Tags poster location (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next LS Tags poster today can be found between Sandy Shores and San Chianski Mountain Range. Getting here should be easy by driving through the Senora Freeway and taking a left turn towards the pointed area.

4) GTA Online LS Tags Locations #4

Fourth LS Tags poster location (Image via Rockstar Games)

The fourth Spray Paint location today is Grapeseed. Players can easily find it by taking the Grapeseed Main Street. Any kind of land vehicle or aircraft should be sufficient to reach the coordinates with ease.

5) GTA Online LS Tags Locations #5

Fifth LS Tags poster locations (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final LS Tags poster location today is Paleto Bay, near Paleto Forest, you won't have any trouble locating it by going through the Great Ocean Highway. The spray paint target can be found by taking a left turn for the Procopio Promenade. It is recommended that a flying vehicle like Oppressor Mk II be used to reach the area quickly.

How to find GTA Online LS Tags locations?

LS Tags Spray Can locations 1/2 (Image via gtaweb.eu)

LS Tags Spray Can locations 2/2 (Image via gtaweb.eu)

To start finding the locations, first obtain a Spray Can from any one of the 30 spawn locations shown in the two images above.

Spraying over each poster will pay you $15,000 and 500 RP. Spraying over all five available for the day will reward a $25,000 bonus. It may seem low, but it's a pretty good payout for a job as easy as this. Spraying all posters for the first time will also unlock the Street Artist outfit.

Also Read: GTA Online Gun Van location today

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback