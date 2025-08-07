The new GTA Online weekly update is out now, and Rockstar has added brand new content with it, including the Community Race Series. Till August 13, 2025, this new set of race events will give double bonuses to all racers. Moreover, Martin Madrazo is being generous and offering up to 3x cash and RP for helping him in a couple of ways. There are also new adversary modes available in the Featured Series, all giving double rewards throughout the week.
Furthermore, Auto Shop has become the best business to run this week as its Client Jobs are now giving 2x cash and RP to all owners. There’s also new livery available for the Rapid GT X sports car, and up to 40% discounts to claim in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update is all about double and triple bonuses (August 7-13, 2025)
New Content
- Community Race Series
- Multi-strips livery (Rapid GT X)
3x Cash and RP
- Martin Madrazo Contact Missions
- Community Race Series
2x Cash and RP
FIB Priority File
The GTA Online Community Series Update will add another game mode soon.
List of cars and vehicles highlighted in the new GTA Online weekly update today (August 7-13, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Dinka Enduro
- Karin 190z
- Vulcar Fagaloa
- Vapid Peyote Gasser
- Lampadati Michelli GT
Luxury Autos Showroom
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Declasse Drift Tampa
Premium Test Ride
- Übermacht Sentinel XS
Test Track Vehicles for the week
- Dinka Jester Racecar
- Albany Roosevelt
- Enus Cognoscenti
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles
- Bravado Buffalo STX (The McTony Robbery)
- Willard Eudora (The Podium Robbery)
- Lampadati Cinquemilla (The Duggan Robbery)
The LS Tags can still be collected every day to earn extra cash and RP.
List of all items on sale in the latest GTA Online weekly update (August 7-13, 2025)
40% off
- Bravado Gauntlet Classic
- Pegassi Tempesta
- Karin Everon
- Buckingham Miljet
- Enus Paragon S
- Buckingham SuperVolito
- Buckingham Weaponised Conada
30% off
- Hands On Car Wash
- Military Rifle – Gun Van
- Stun Gun – Plus benefits this month
20% off
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT X
The Shipwreck locations still give cash and RP rewards to everyone willing to find them.