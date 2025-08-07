The new GTA Online weekly update is out now, and Rockstar has added brand new content with it, including the Community Race Series. Till August 13, 2025, this new set of race events will give double bonuses to all racers. Moreover, Martin Madrazo is being generous and offering up to 3x cash and RP for helping him in a couple of ways. There are also new adversary modes available in the Featured Series, all giving double rewards throughout the week.

Furthermore, Auto Shop has become the best business to run this week as its Client Jobs are now giving 2x cash and RP to all owners. There’s also new livery available for the Rapid GT X sports car, and up to 40% discounts to claim in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update is all about double and triple bonuses (August 7-13, 2025)

New Content

Community Race Series

Multi-strips livery (Rapid GT X)

3x Cash and RP

Martin Madrazo Contact Missions

Community Race Series

2x Cash and RP

FIB Priority File

The GTA Online Community Series Update will add another game mode soon.

List of cars and vehicles highlighted in the new GTA Online weekly update today (August 7-13, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Dinka Enduro

Karin 190z

Vulcar Fagaloa

Vapid Peyote Gasser

Lampadati Michelli GT

Luxury Autos Showroom

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Declasse Drift Tampa

Premium Test Ride

Übermacht Sentinel XS

Test Track Vehicles for the week

Dinka Jester Racecar

Albany Roosevelt

Enus Cognoscenti

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles

The LS Tags can still be collected every day to earn extra cash and RP.

List of all items on sale in the latest GTA Online weekly update (August 7-13, 2025)

40% off

Bravado Gauntlet Classic

Pegassi Tempesta

Karin Everon

Buckingham Miljet

Enus Paragon S

Buckingham SuperVolito

Buckingham Weaponised Conada

30% off

20% off

Dewbauchee Rapid GT X

The Shipwreck locations still give cash and RP rewards to everyone willing to find them.

