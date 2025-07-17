GTA+ benefits and bonuses (July 17-August 13, 2025)

Rockstar has just released a brand new set of GTA+ benefits (GTA Plus benefits), giving subscribers a plethora of exclusive bonuses and discounts. The Money Fronts DLC remains the focal point of the month, with Mr. Faber Missions giving extra money and RP throughout the month. The Bravado Buffalo EVX is the newest free vehicle members can now claim as part of the monthly bonuses.
For quite some time now, the Plus subscriptions have been available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 platforms for a monthly fee of $7.99. Those who aren’t subscribed yet can get the membership anytime this month and enjoy all of the exclusive bonuses.
Let’s quickly check what all the members will get as part of the newest GTA+ benefits and bonuses for July 2025.
New GTA+ (Plus) bonuses and benefits for July 2025: Free Bravado Buffalo EVX, 2x bonuses, and more
The latest GTA Online weekly update added the newest set of GTA+ benefits, allowing members to enjoy new exclusive perks, including the free Bravado Buffalo EVX. This two-seater electric muscle car looks like a Dodge Charger Daytona SRT. Its top speed is 144.75 mph (232.95 km/h) with HSW upgrades.
The Plus subscribers can currently claim it for free either from Legendary Motorsport or The Vinewood Car Club. Moreover, the latest GTA Plus benefits for July 2025 include free Light Blue Pearl Chameleon Paint and Light Blue Pearl Wheel Paint.
Furthermore, the new GTA+ bonuses allow subscribers to enjoy the following boosted payout and exclusive discounts throughout the month:
- 2x Money on Street Dealers
- 2x Money and RP on GTA Online Mr. Faber Work (4x till July 23, 2025)
- 30% discount on Higgins Helitours
- 50% discount on all types of Ammo
As always, the subscribers can also claim exclusive new apparel as part of the GTA Plus benefits for July 2025:
- Blue Manor Hoodie
- Blue Manor Shorts
Also Check: How to get free Grotti Furia in GTA Online this week (July 17 to 23, 2025)
GTA+ benefits for July 2025 at The Vinewood Car Club
The following cars or vehicles can be bought by the subscribers at an exclusive 20% discount this month:
- Declasse Scramjet
- Pegassi Oppressor
- Pegassi Weaponized Ignus
- Declasse Walton L35 Stock
- Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic
- Annis Hardy
- Obey 10F
- Ocelot Virtue
- Declasse DR1
Also Check: More GTA Online mansion details possibly leaked for Winter Update 2025
Rockstar will release another group of GTA+ benefits and bonuses on August 14, 2025.
Also Check:
- Ocelot Lynx
- Grotti Furia
- Pegassi Zorrusso
- Vapid Ellie
- Western Annihilator
- GTA V Online finally releases in Saudi Arabia and the UAE after the Age Rating update