5 reasons to buy Declasse DR1 in GTA Online

The Declasse DR1 is one of the most unique vehicles in GTA Online. This IndyCar (officially known as an Open Wheel car in-game) can be used to free roam and in Open Wheel Race missions. Rockstar Games offers four Formula 1 cars in the multiplayer game, with the DR1 being the most special.

Ad

This article lists five reasons to buy the Declasse DR1 in GTA Online in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 solid reasons why you should own the Declasse DR1 in GTA Online

1) It is the cheapest Open Wheel car

F1 fans on a tight budget can get this car in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Among all Open Wheel cars in GTA Online, the DR1 is the cheapest. The legendary Motorsport website lists all four cars at the following price tags:

Ad

Trending

Declasse DR1: $2,997,000

Ocelot R88: $3,115,000

Benefactor BR8: $3,400,000

Progen PR4: $3,515,000

Note that these are just the base prices of the vehicles and do not include customization costs.

2) It is currently on discount

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rockstar Games is currently offering a 40% discount on all Open Wheel cars, including the Declasse DR1. The offer starts with the GTA Online weekly update on May 1, 2025, and will last till May 7, 2025. During this period, you can get the DR1 IndyCar for around $1.8 million.

While the prices of other in-game Formula One cars will also drop, the DR1 will remain the cheapest option.

3) Offers a great track performance

Ad

Despite its lower cost, the Declasse DR1 is one of the top-performing Open Wheel cars in the game. While its base speed is 101.13 mph (162.75 km/h), you can push it to 118.50 mph (190.71 km/h) with proper customization.

A fully upgraded DR1 ranks as the second fastest Formula 1 car among all four. It has a rear-wheel drive layout with a six-speed transmission box. It can also clock an impressive lap time record of 0:56.473 minutes, which is crucial for Open Wheel Race missions in GTA Online.

Ad

Also read: 5 GTA Online Easter eggs you probably don't know about

4) Has many customization options

Ad

Even though Open Wheel cars have minimal utility, Rockstar Games offers many customization options for the Declasse DR1. You can take it to any vehicle customization garage and choose from the following:

5 Bodyworks

8 Front Wings

4 Exhausts

11 Liveries

4 Mirrors

6 Spoilers

21 Wheels, and many more.

Do note that all of the customization is primarily race-themed. Nonetheless, you can create multiple variants of the car with liveries and body panel changes.

Also read: 5 ways to fix the decline of GTA Online

Ad

5) Comes with KERS boosting

KERS vehicles are very rare in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are only eight vehicles with the Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) in GTA Online, with the Declasse DR1 being one of them. It allows you to increase the top speed for a brief period. The KERS boost lasts for four seconds and takes six seconds to recharge.

Ad

This feature will help you beat your opponents and reach your destination faster in GTA Online.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More