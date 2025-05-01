5 reasons to buy Declasse DR1 in GTA Online

The Declasse DR1 is one of the most unique vehicles in GTA Online. This IndyCar (officially known as an Open Wheel car in-game) can be used to free roam and in Open Wheel Race missions. Rockstar Games offers four Formula 1 cars in the multiplayer game, with the DR1 being the most special.
This article lists five reasons to buy the Declasse DR1 in GTA Online in 2025.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.
5 solid reasons why you should own the Declasse DR1 in GTA Online
1) It is the cheapest Open Wheel car
Among all Open Wheel cars in GTA Online, the DR1 is the cheapest. The legendary Motorsport website lists all four cars at the following price tags:
- Declasse DR1: $2,997,000
- Ocelot R88: $3,115,000
- Benefactor BR8: $3,400,000
- Progen PR4: $3,515,000
Note that these are just the base prices of the vehicles and do not include customization costs.
2) It is currently on discount
Rockstar Games is currently offering a 40% discount on all Open Wheel cars, including the Declasse DR1. The offer starts with the GTA Online weekly update on May 1, 2025, and will last till May 7, 2025. During this period, you can get the DR1 IndyCar for around $1.8 million.
While the prices of other in-game Formula One cars will also drop, the DR1 will remain the cheapest option.
3) Offers a great track performance
Despite its lower cost, the Declasse DR1 is one of the top-performing Open Wheel cars in the game. While its base speed is 101.13 mph (162.75 km/h), you can push it to 118.50 mph (190.71 km/h) with proper customization.
A fully upgraded DR1 ranks as the second fastest Formula 1 car among all four. It has a rear-wheel drive layout with a six-speed transmission box. It can also clock an impressive lap time record of 0:56.473 minutes, which is crucial for Open Wheel Race missions in GTA Online.
Also read: 5 GTA Online Easter eggs you probably don't know about
4) Has many customization options
Even though Open Wheel cars have minimal utility, Rockstar Games offers many customization options for the Declasse DR1. You can take it to any vehicle customization garage and choose from the following:
- 5 Bodyworks
- 8 Front Wings
- 4 Exhausts
- 11 Liveries
- 4 Mirrors
- 6 Spoilers
- 21 Wheels, and many more.
Do note that all of the customization is primarily race-themed. Nonetheless, you can create multiple variants of the car with liveries and body panel changes.
Also read: 5 ways to fix the decline of GTA Online
5) Comes with KERS boosting
There are only eight vehicles with the Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) in GTA Online, with the Declasse DR1 being one of them. It allows you to increase the top speed for a brief period. The KERS boost lasts for four seconds and takes six seconds to recharge.
This feature will help you beat your opponents and reach your destination faster in GTA Online.
Also check out:
- 10 things GTA 6 Online should improve upon GTA Online
- 5 reasons why GTA 5 story still hits hard in 2025
- 10 solo glitches in GTA 5 Online that players might not know about
- Director Mode number in GTA 5 (PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Series X|S)
- How to be a cop in GTA 5 with no mods (and why you should try it)
- GTA 5 Cherax Mod menu: What it does and consequences
- How to play GTA 5 on Android mobiles in 2025
- 5 reasons to buy Pegassi Ignus in GTA 5 Online