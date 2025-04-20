How to play GTA 5 on Android mobiles in 2025

While Rockstar Games’ GTA 5 has been largely popular on PC and consoles, you can also play the title on various handheld devices, including Android mobile phones. In fact, this is one of the best open-world games to play portably. There are two ways to play GTA 5 on Android – on Steam Link and through PS Remote Play.

However, you must follow certain steps to play the game on an Android device, as explained in this guide.

How to play GTA 5 on Android through Steam Link

To play Grand Theft Auto 5 on Android via Steam Link, you must first set everything up on your PC. Purchase a license for the game on Steam and install it. You can either install the Legacy Version or the GTA 5 Enhanced Version.

Once installed, run the game on PC and complete all setup-related steps, such as creating a Rockstar Social Club account, installing BattlEye, and so on. Continue following the process until you reach the Prologue mission or the game gives you access to freeroam.

The entire Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode can be played on an Android smartphone (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you are done with the setup process, follow these steps:

Download the Steam Link app from the Play Store. Run the Steam app on your PC. Open the Steam Link app on your mobile and tap on Get Started. It will scan for any nearby computer running Steam. If the mobile app does not detect your PC automatically, tap on Other Computer. On the Steam PC application, select Steam > Settings > Remote Play > Pair Steam Link. Enter the PIN shown on your Android mobile and select Confirm. The mobile app should scan for your PC. Click on the Set PIN option on PC and enter any digits of your choice. Enter the same numeric PIN on the mobile app and tap Connect. It should start testing your internet connection. Once the network test is complete, tap on Ok. Click the Start Playing button on the Steam Link app and enter the numeric PIN again. The Steam PC application should run in Big Picture mode, and the live screen should appear on your Android mobile. Select GTA 5 from your game library and start playing.

How to play GTA 5 on Android through PS Remote Play

If you own Grand Theft Auto 5 on PlayStation, the initial process is the same as the one provided above. Download the game and play until you reach the Prologue mission or freeroam. Thereafter, follow these steps:

Download and install the PS Remote Play app from the Play Store. On your PlayStation, select Settings > System > Remote Play > Enable Remote Play. Go to Power Saving > Features Available in Rest Mode > Turn on Stay Connected to the Internet. Open the PS Remote Play app on your Android mobile and wait for it to connect to your PlayStation. Select GTA 5 from your game library and start playing.

Do note that in both instances, you must have your PC and PlayStation on standby and connected to stable internet to play GTA 5.

