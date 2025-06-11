GTA Online Money Fronts: All details you need to know

The GTA Online Money Fronts is Rockstar Games' next major content update for the popular multiplayer title. Keeping the tradition of Summer DLCs alive, Money Fronts will add ways to earn money, new cars and vehicles, and many necessary gameplay improvements. All of this seems to be intended to keep players invested in Los Santos while waiting for Vice City.

Ad

As the DLC is just hours away from release, let's quickly learn everything about the GTA Online Money Fronts update that gamers should know about.

GTA Online Money Fronts DLC 2025: Everything to know about the update

The GTA 5 Money Fronts DLC is 2025’s first big update, and gamers should know about the following things about it before its release:

1) GTA Online Money Fronts: What is the story all about?

Ad

Trending

A promotional picture used for the GTA Online Money Fronts update (Image via Rockstar Games)

As confirmed by Rockstar Games, the GTA 5 Money Fronts update will focus on acquiring iconic local businesses in the game and utilizing them to earn money while evading enemies.

Ad

The head of the Mexican-American drug Cartel Martin Madrazo will be helping players to accumulate new business ventures as well as accumulate their accounts for all legitimate income (possibly the passive income accounts).

2) GTA Online Money Fronts update: New businesses to debut with the DLC

A picture used in the GTA Online Money Fronts update newswire post (Image via Rockstar Games)

The major attraction of the Money Fronts DLC will be the Hands on Car Wash property that players will be able to acquire and earn money from. It is expected to cost approximately $1.5 to $2 million. As per Rockstar Games, the business will help players to have another source of passive income, and also likely save money from the other two new businesses (income sources):

Ad

The Smoke on the Water

The Higgins Helitours

The Smoke on the Water is a pharmacy located on the Vespucci Beach Sidewalk area in Los Santos. On the other hand, Higgins Helitours is a Helitours company located on Shank Street, Puerta Del Sol area of Los Santos.

The price of these properties will be updated here after the DLC releases. Both of the properties will increase earnings on two related businesses:

Weed Farm

Air Freight Cargo

Ad

3) GTA Online Money Fronts: New set of cars, vehicles, rides, and police outfit

A promotional picture for a brand new ride coming in the upcoming DLC 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

As expected, the upcoming GTA 5 Money Fronts update will add new cars and vehicles to the popular multiplayer title. So far, Rockstar Games has revealed the following upcoming additions to the vehicle catalog:

Ad

However, some of the drip-feed vehicles are apparently leaked online, and gamers can expect the following in the coming months:

Annis Hardy

Buckingham Helitours Maverick

MTL Flatbed Custom

Brute Stockade Bobcat Security

Ubermacht Sentinel GTS

Rapid GT X

Annis Minimus

A new Grotti Cheetah (possibly Widebody)

Apart from that, the Summer Highway Patrol Outfit will be delivered with the purchase of a Western Police Bike, allowing players to roleplay as cops in their session.

Ad

4) GTA Online Money Fronts update to introduce gameplay improvements

Ad

One of the major gameplay improvements to be implemented with the DLC will be the expansion of Missile Lock-On-Jammer compatibility for 50 new vehicles. Players will also be able to skip certain mission cutscenes when replaying them.

The new DLC will also delay the global signal timer for Sell Missions, allowing players to have more time before others get alerted of their positions. Lastly, the Boxville Van Delivery Vehicle will be disabled from the Biker Sell Missions.

Ad

Rockstar Games has also announced some additional privileges for the GTA+ members, like the ability to spin The Lucky Wheel twice in a day as well as early access to the Överflöd Suzume supercar.

5) GTA Online Money Fronts release date

Ad

The GTA 5 Money Fronts DLC will be released on June 17, 2025, on all currently supported platforms, including PS4 and Xbox One.

However, those who own the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S can now pre-load the DLC. This helps them save time and access the new content as soon as possible.

Also Check: GTA 5 Online update: DLC pre-load size for GTA Online Money Fronts on PS5, PS4, PC, and Xbox, explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More