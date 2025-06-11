GTA Online Money Fronts: All details you need to know

The GTA Online Money Fronts is Rockstar Games' next major content update for the popular multiplayer title. Keeping the tradition of Summer DLCs alive, Money Fronts will add ways to earn money, new cars and vehicles, and many necessary gameplay improvements. All of this seems to be intended to keep players invested in Los Santos while waiting for Vice City.
As the DLC is just hours away from release, let's quickly learn everything about the GTA Online Money Fronts update that gamers should know about.
GTA Online Money Fronts DLC 2025: Everything to know about the update
The GTA 5 Money Fronts DLC is 2025’s first big update, and gamers should know about the following things about it before its release:
1) GTA Online Money Fronts: What is the story all about?
As confirmed by Rockstar Games, the GTA 5 Money Fronts update will focus on acquiring iconic local businesses in the game and utilizing them to earn money while evading enemies.
The head of the Mexican-American drug Cartel Martin Madrazo will be helping players to accumulate new business ventures as well as accumulate their accounts for all legitimate income (possibly the passive income accounts).
2) GTA Online Money Fronts update: New businesses to debut with the DLC
The major attraction of the Money Fronts DLC will be the Hands on Car Wash property that players will be able to acquire and earn money from. It is expected to cost approximately $1.5 to $2 million. As per Rockstar Games, the business will help players to have another source of passive income, and also likely save money from the other two new businesses (income sources):
- The Smoke on the Water
- The Higgins Helitours
The Smoke on the Water is a pharmacy located on the Vespucci Beach Sidewalk area in Los Santos. On the other hand, Higgins Helitours is a Helitours company located on Shank Street, Puerta Del Sol area of Los Santos.
The price of these properties will be updated here after the DLC releases. Both of the properties will increase earnings on two related businesses:
- Weed Farm
- Air Freight Cargo
3) GTA Online Money Fronts: New set of cars, vehicles, rides, and police outfit
As expected, the upcoming GTA 5 Money Fronts update will add new cars and vehicles to the popular multiplayer title. So far, Rockstar Games has revealed the following upcoming additions to the vehicle catalog:
- Karin Everon RS
- Woodlander
- Western Police Bike
- Declasse Tampa GT
- Överflöd Suzume
However, some of the drip-feed vehicles are apparently leaked online, and gamers can expect the following in the coming months:
- Annis Hardy
- Buckingham Helitours Maverick
- MTL Flatbed Custom
- Brute Stockade Bobcat Security
- Ubermacht Sentinel GTS
- Rapid GT X
- Annis Minimus
- A new Grotti Cheetah (possibly Widebody)
Apart from that, the Summer Highway Patrol Outfit will be delivered with the purchase of a Western Police Bike, allowing players to roleplay as cops in their session.
4) GTA Online Money Fronts update to introduce gameplay improvements
One of the major gameplay improvements to be implemented with the DLC will be the expansion of Missile Lock-On-Jammer compatibility for 50 new vehicles. Players will also be able to skip certain mission cutscenes when replaying them.
The new DLC will also delay the global signal timer for Sell Missions, allowing players to have more time before others get alerted of their positions. Lastly, the Boxville Van Delivery Vehicle will be disabled from the Biker Sell Missions.
Rockstar Games has also announced some additional privileges for the GTA+ members, like the ability to spin The Lucky Wheel twice in a day as well as early access to the Överflöd Suzume supercar.
5) GTA Online Money Fronts release date
The GTA 5 Money Fronts DLC will be released on June 17, 2025, on all currently supported platforms, including PS4 and Xbox One.
However, those who own the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S can now pre-load the DLC. This helps them save time and access the new content as soon as possible.
