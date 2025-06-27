Annis Minimus in GTA 5 Online: All you need to know

Annis Minimus is one of the newest cars in GTA 5 Online, added with the game's recent Money Fronts DLC. It falls in the Sedans category and is quite a stylish entry in that division. That said, it's not exactly cheap, and players will have to spend over a million to add it to their collection. Whether the sedan is worth it is an entirely different question.

So in this article, we will look at some of the different aspects of Annis Minimus in GTA 5 Online.

Note - Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Annis Minimus in GTA 5 Online: Price, performance, and more

Here's a look at the Minimus (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Rockstar Games released GTA Online Money Fronts on June 17, 2025, the Minimus was not available to everyone on launch day. It was initially put on sale for GTA+ subscribers at the Vinewood Car Club, but as of writing, the vehicle can be purchased by all players.

Annis Minimus in GTA 5 Online: Possible design inspiration

The exterior design inspiration for the Minimus seems to be the Nissan Maxima (A36), the 2019 iteration to be precise. In fact, the GTA 5 Online car and its possible inspiration are barely distinguishable when it comes to the front layout and overall shape.

Annis Minimus in GTA 5 Online: Performance

According to the game files, a base version of the Minimus can attain a top speed of 92.27 mph, which isn't impressive at all, especially when it comes to competitive use. However, when equipped with all standard performance modifications, the car can hit 115.00 mph (as per reputed Grand Theft Auto YouTuber Broughy1322's tests), a decent figure.

The acceleration (post modification) is quick, and the handling feels pretty snappy, which elevates the driving experience.

Annis Minimus in GTA 5 Online: Customization

The Minimus has room for cosmetic customization. There are several options to choose from in categories like Exhausts, Grilles, Hood, Rear Diffusers, and a few liveries are available too.

Unfortunately, the sedan isn't compatible with any exclusive modifications like Drift Tune, Imani Tech, Armor Plating, or HSW upgrades.

Annis Minimus in GTA 5 Online: Price

Minimus' page on Southern San Andreas Super Autos (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Minimus is up for sale on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website and can be bought for $1,417,000. Though not cheap by any means, it is more affordable compared to all the other vehicles added with the GTA 5 Online Money Fronts DLC.

Final Verdict

All things considered, Annis Minimus is a decent car overall. It drives well, has room for cosmetic customization, and is a sleek sedan in terms of design. Unfortunately, it costs a bit too much.

Players with millions of dollars, looking to expand their collection, can go for it, but those on the hunt for a top ride should explore other options.

