Gruppe Sechs in GTA 5 Online: How to unlock deliveries, and more

Rockstar Games has recently allowed players to complete delivery missions for Gruppe Sechs in GTA 5 Online. This is a security firm that has appeared across many Grand Theft Auto titles. The delivery missions were added in the form of drip-feed content from the recently released Money Fronts update. Unlocking them is pretty straightforward, even for beginners, and the payout is decent enough.
As for the work, it is simple for the most part, but can pose a challenge too. For those interested in learning more, here is how to unlock delivery missions for Gruppe Sechs in GTA 5 Online, and some other important things you should know.
How to unlock deliveries for Gruppe Sechs in GTA 5 Online: All you need to know
Gruppe Sechs delivery missions have been added as part of the GTA 5 Online Safeguard Deliveries quest. You don't need to do anything at all to unlock them, and they should be available readily on your map at the Gruppe Sechs building in Pillbox Hill, Los Santos.
Go to the location highlighted in the following image (with the Gruppe Sechs icon) to start the delivery missions.
There should be a white marker just outside the security firm's building. Stand in it and press the button prompted in the top-left corner of the screen to launch a Safeguard Delivery for Gruppe Sechs.
Gruppe Sechs in GTA 5 Online: Deliveries
Once the mission starts, your primary objective will be delivering high-value goods to the location marked on the map in the Gruppe Sechs Brute Stockade. However, taking significant damage, like crashing into cars or other objects, will gradually lower the payout amount, which is shown in the bottom right corner.
During the delivery, you should receive a notification about enemies closing in. Whether to retaliate against the attack or ignore it is your choice. That said, try not to take too much damage from your pursuers.
Check out: How to become a cop in GTA 5 Online
Gruppe Sechs in GTA 5 Online: Delivery payout
The payout for completing Gruppe Sechs deliveries is generally around $20,000, but it may go down as you take damage, as mentioned earlier.
In addition, completing five deliveries for Gruppe Sechs in GTA 5 Online will unlock an outfit called The Defender.
Rockstar Games has also added Bobcat Security and Quickiepharm delivery missions with the Money Fronts update. They, too, will be unlocked automatically and can be completed for some quick cash.
