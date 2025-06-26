Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic in GTA 5 Online: All you need to know

The Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic is a brand-new sports car in GTA 5 Online that Rockstar Games has recently added. The two-seater custom vehicle can now be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,952,500. As it's a new ride, it's always recommended to know its top speed, acceleration, and performance details before buying.

That's why this article details the new Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic in GTA 5 Online.

Note: The article is subject to the writer's opinion and analysis of the new sports car.

Everything to know about Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic in GTA 5 Online

Like the Brute Bobcat Security Stockade, the GTA Online LSCM Cheetah Classic was released on June 26, 2025. Here are a few important details about it that gamers should know:

1) Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic in GTA 5 Online: Design Inspiration

The GTA 5 LSCM Cheetah Classic is seemingly a wide-body variant of the Grotti Cheetah Classic. The widebody kit highly resembles the Liberty Walk body kit of the real-life Ferrari Testarossa.

Rockstar Games has also added a new LSCM x Yeti livery for the sports car that seems to be based on the Liberty Walk and BAPE liveries.

Overall, it has a quite sporty and wide design that many players can appreciate.

2) Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic in GTA 5 Online: Performance

The in-game files of Money Fronts DLC suggest that the LSCM Cheetah Classic is powered by a 5-speed engine, powerful on all four wheels. It supposedly has a top speed of 94.45 mph (152.00 km/h) as per the data. However, the custom sports car performs much faster than that.

While the exact top speed and lap timings aren't available at the moment, this new Cheetah is pretty fast to complete Money Laundering missions of the Hands of the Car Wash business. It also has pretty good acceleration, which helps traverse through the busy roads. It can also be used as a daily vehicle for completing daily activities in Los Santos.

3) Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic in GTA 5 Online: Price

Like the other new vehicles, like the Declasse Tampa GT, the GTA Online LSCM Cheetah Classic is priced a bit on the expensive side. It can be purchased for a price of $1,952,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

Rockstar Games could give a discount on the vehicle in the coming months as part of the weekly events.

Final Verdict:

If you love collecting or trying new rides and have around $2 million to invest in it, the GTA 5 Online Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic is one of the best choices. It is also suitable for getaway missions where one needs reliable performance.

