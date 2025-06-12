Declasse Tampa GT in GTA 5 Online: Everything known so far

The Declasse Tampa GT is one of GTA 5 Online's newest cars to debut with Money Fronts DLC on June 17, 2025. As stated by its name, the vehicle will continue the legacy of the Declasse Tampa series possibly with better speed and overall performance. Players on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One will be able to get it once the DLC releases.
This article shares everything known about the Declasse Tampa GT that GTA Online players should know about before its official release.
Declasse Tampa GT in GTA 5 Online: All you need to know
The GTA Online Tampa GT will be released on June 17, 2025, as part of the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC update. Let's quickly check some important details about the new car:
1) Declasse Tampa GT: Design Inspiration
As per a possible picture of the car in the DLC newswire post, the GTA 5 Tampa GT looks very similar to that of other Declasse cars in the multiplayer game. The fictional brand is known to design in-game vehicles based on real-life Chevrolet and Dodge automobiles.
The GTA Online Tampa GT seems like a mix of the following two real-life vehicles:
- 1967 Plymouth Belvedere GTX
- 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu.
However, this is a mere speculation based on the teaser image, and we hope to get more details after the release of the GTA Online Summer Update 2025.
2) Declasse Tampa GT: Performance
While the initial performance of the Tampa GT hasn't been revealed at the moment, the newest muscle car is expected to perform better than the standard Tampa available in the game. For instance, here are the top speed and lap timings of the regular Declasse Tampa muscle car:
- Top Speed: 105.75 mph (170.19 km/h)
- Lap Time: 1:10.688
So, the newest Tampa car is expected to go beyond 105 mph and possibly have a much quicker lap time than that. This section will be updated as soon as the real performance of the vehicle becomes available.
3) Declasse Tampa GT: Price
While GTA Plus members will get early access to the new Överflöd Suzume, no such details for the Tampa GT have been announced yet. Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the official price of the vehicle; however, considering the current state of the economy in GTA 5 Online, we can expect it to cost between $1.5 million and $2 million.
As of now, there are three variants of the Tampa that you can acquire:
- Declasse Tampa - $375,000
- Declasse Drift Tampa - $995,000
- Declasse Weaponized Tampa - $2,108,050
Also read: Karin Everon RS
The developer could add Benny’s upgrades to Declasse Tampa GT, as the category has been ignored for a long time.
